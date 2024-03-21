Electoral bonds full data | Complete list of donors, parties and unique numbers

March 21, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

Using the unique bond numbers released on Thursday, the names of the purchasers and parties that encashed the electoral bonds can be connected

The State Bank of India (SBI) said on Thursday it has released all information related to the electoral bond scheme, including the unique numbers, to the Election Commission of India (ECI). This follows the Supreme Court’s directive to the SBI to do so earlier this week. Each electoral bond has a unique number, which connects the purchaser of the bond to the party that encashed it. The names of purchasers and parties involved were already released to the public on March 14, in two separate lists. ALSO READ Electoral bonds | Biggest beneficiaries claim inability to reveal donor names

Using the unique numbers of each bond, The Hindu has matched the name of the purchaser to the party that encashed it. The date of purchase, the amount of the bond and the date of encashment is also listed for each bond.

Electoral Bond full list

Each row in the table corresponds to one electoral bond. Use the search bar to look for a particular party or a purchaser.

As the tables are heavy, please wait for a while for them to load

The SBI said it has not made public the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of the donors and political parties for “cyber security reasons”. It has also not made public the complete account numbers for similar reasons. Other than these details, all other information has been disclosed, the SBI said in the compliance affidavit published on Thursday.