ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: NDA trailing in 30 rural seats, loses over 1% vote share 

Updated - June 04, 2024 05:36 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 05:04 pm IST

In terms of vote share, the NDA’s biggest loss is in the rural region where the share declined by 1.2% points, according to the election results 2024

The Hindu Data Team

Women showing their Voter ID before casting their vote at Chikka Mudawadi, in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA is leading in 168 rural seats, 30 less than its tally in 2019. Whereas in the rural areas, the INDIA bloc is leading in 109 seats, 62 more compared with 2019. Table 1 details the seats won/led by the alliances and other parties and changes from the 2019 general elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page.

Table 1 | The table shows the number of seats won/led by the alliances and change from 2019 in urban and rural seats

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of vote share, the NDA’s biggest loss is in the rural region where the share declined by 1.2% points. In rural areas, the INDIA bloc’s vote share increased by over 10% points compared with 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trends and results are based on data published till 3 pm. The story will be updated after more votes are counted.

Urban

In the 63 urban constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 37 constituencies, while the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 16 seats. Those parties allied with neither coalition are leading/winning in 10 seats. Compared to the 2019 polls, the NDA alliance has lost 6 seats among urban constituencies, the INDIA has gained 6 seats. “

ADVERTISEMENT

Semi-urban

In the 72 semi-urban constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 36 seats while the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 29 constituencies. Those in neither alliance are leading/winning in 7 seats. Compared to the 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 17 seats, the NDA has lost 5 seats, while other parties have lost 12 seats.”

Semi-rural

In 105 semi-rural constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 53 seats, and the INDIA coalition is leading/winning in 48 seats. Those in neither of these alliances are leading/winning in 4 seats. Compared to the Lok Sabha 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 23 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 0 seats, and other parties have lost 23 seats. “

Rural

In the 303 rural constituencies, the NDA coalition is winning/leading in 168 seats and the INDIA coalition leading/winning in 109 . Those in neither of these alliances are leading/winning in 26 seats. Compared to the 2019 general elections, the INDIA alliance has gained 62 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 30 seats, while other parties have lost 32 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Election Results LIVE Updates page.

Table 2 | The table shows the votes secured by the alliances and others and the change from the 2019 polls

In terms of vote share, in 2024, the NDA recorded its biggest decline in the Rural region, with a drop of 1.2 percentage points. Likewise, the alliance recorded its biggest increase in Semi-rural , with an increase in vote share of 3.2 percentage points.

The INDIA bloc, gained vote shares across all the regions. The INDIA bloc’s lowest gains in terms of vote share was recorded in the Urban region, with an increase of 7.6 percentage points. The alliance recorded its biggest increase in the Semi-urban region, with an increase in vote share of 13.3 percentage points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Stories in this Package

Election Results 2024: NDA trailing in 30 rural seats, loses over 1% vote share 

The Hindu Data Team
You're in this story

Election Results 2024: NDA loses 13% votes in West, INDIA gains 11% in Hindi heartland

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: All Samajwadi Party’s Muslim candidates leading in Uttar Pradesh

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: In direct contests, Congress strike rate against BJP rises to 29% in 2024 from 8% in 2019

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: In 2024, Congress leads in 23% of seats it lost/did not contest in 2019

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: In 2024, BJP trails in 30% of the seats it won in 2019

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: NDA leading in 12 seats with less than 1% vote margin, in 16 seats with 1-2.5%

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: Congress’ ploy in Indore worked, 1.6 lakh voters opted for NOTA

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: BJP trailing in 15 of its stronghold seats it won in the last three elections

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: Mamata’s Trinamool Congress leads in all five Kolkata seats, Mumbai split among NDA and INDIA

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: DMK leads in all Chennai seats, Bengaluru divided between Congress and BJP

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: BJP leading in most north cities except Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Phulpur

The Hindu Data Team

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Thackerey’s UBT ahead in direct contests with Shinde’s Shiv Sena

The Hindu Data Team

Election Results 2024: INDIA bloc leading in 7 onion-growing seats of Maharashtra, NDA only in 4

The Hindu Data Team

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US