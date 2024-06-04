Election Results 2024: NDA loses 13% votes in West, INDIA gains 11% in Hindi heartland

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the INDIA coalition is leading in most of the seats in the south while the NDA coalition is doing so from the west and the Hindi heartland. Parties that are in neither alliance are leading from the eastern region (Table 1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Table 1 | The table shows the region-wise number of seats won/led by the alliances and change from 2019.

Trends and results data are based on data published till 3 pm. The story will be updated when more votes are counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The data shows that the vote share of the NDA coalition has declined in the Hindi heartland by 1.6 % points and by 12.7% points in the West, compared with the 2019 polls, while the INDIA bloc has gained in all regions. The INDIA bloc’s biggest gain came in the West (16.8% points increase) as shown in Table 2.

Table 2 | The table shows the region-wise share of votes secured by the alliances and others and the change from the 2019 polls.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindi heartland

In the Hindi heartland, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 72 of the possible 225 while the NDA coalition is leading/winning in 152 . Parties in neither alliance is leading/winning in 1 seats. Compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 59 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 28 seats, and other parties have lost 31 seats.

Non-Hindi north

In the non-Hindi parts of north India, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 13 of the possible 20 seats while the NDA coalition is leading/winning in 2 . Those in neither alliance are leading/winning in 5 seats. Compared to the 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 1 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 4 seats, and other parties have gained 3 seats.

South

In South India, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 77 of the possible 132 seats, with the NDA coalition leading/winning in 50 and those in neither alliance are leading/winning in 5 seats. Compared with the 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 17 seats in this region, the NDA has gained 17 seats, while other parties have lost 34 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

West

In the West, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 30 of the possible 78 seats. The NDA coalition leading/winning in 46 . Those in neither of these alliances are leading/winning in 2 seats. Compared to 2019, the INDIA alliance has gained 28 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 27 seats, while other parties have lost 1 seats.

Follow the Election Results LIVE Updates page.

East

In the East, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 2 of the possible 64 seats, with the NDA coalition leading/winning in 30 and those in neither alliance leading/winning in 32 seats. Relative to 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has lost 1 seats in this region, the NDA has gained 4 seats, while other parties have lost 3 seats.

Northeast

In the Northeast, the INDIA coalition is winning/leading in 8 of the possible 24 seats, with the NDA coalition leading/winning in 14 and those in neither of these alliances leading/winning in 2 seats. Compared with 2019 polls, the INDIA alliance has gained 4 seats in this region, the NDA has lost 3 seats, while other parties have lost 1 seats.

In terms of vote share: in 2024, the NDA recorded its largest decline in the West region with a drop of 12.7 percentage points. Conversely, the alliance recorded its largest increase in the South region, with an increase in vote share of 8.9 percentage points.

While the INDIA bloc recorded an increase in vote share across all the regions, the least such increase came in the East region, with an increase of 2.4 percentage points. The alliance recorded its biggest increase in the West region, with an increase in vote share of 16.8 percentage points.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.