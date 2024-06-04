Of the 23 constituencies in the major cities of east and west India, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the NDA coalition is leading in 15 seats, followed by the INDIA coalition with leads in three seats, while parties which are not part of either coalition are leading in five. The results and trends are based on votes counted as of 11 am. It will be updated when more votes get counted.

Compared to 2019, the NDA coalition has gained one seat, the INDIA coalition has lost one seats in these 23 constituencies. These numbers are based on early trends.

Table 1 | The table shows the alliance-wise wins in 2024 and change from 2019

Of the five seats in Kolkata, the AITC is leading/winning in all the seats.

Of the six seats in Mumbai, the NDA coalition is leading/winning in three, followed by the INDIA coalition leading in 3 seats. The parties leading/winning from these seats are: Mumbai North: Bharatiya Janata Party; Mumbai North Central: Bharatiya Janata Party; Mumbai North East: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey); Mumbai North West: Shiv Sena; Mumbai South: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey); and Mumbai South Central: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey). In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party won three of the six seats, and the Shiv Sena won the other three.

The parties leading/winning from the other major cities in Maharashtra are: Pune: Bharatiya Janata Party; Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party; Thane: Shiv Sena; and Kalyan: Shiv Sena.

The BJP is leading in all major cities in Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (coalition: NDA) is leading/winning from Rajasthan’s Jaipur constituency, Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Bihar’s Patna Sahib.

Table 2 | The table shows seat-wise winners in 2024 and 2019

In none of these 23 seats, the winning margin is currently less than 2.5% of the votes and in three seats, the winning margin is between 2.5% to 5%.

Table 3 | The table shows the winning/leading margin in 2024

