In the 286 seats where the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are in a direct contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is leading/has won in 180 (strike rate: 62.9%), while the Congress is leading/has won in 83 (strike rate: 29%).

The BJP’s strike rate against the Congress has decreased from 68.7% in 2019 to 62.9% in 2024. While the Congress’ strike rate in direct constests with the BJP continues to remain low, it increased to 29% from 8.3% in 2019. Strike rate is the percentage share of seats won by a party among those it contested (in this case, among the direct contests) The story is based on trends and results based on votes counted till 3 pm.

Table 1 | The table shows overall strike rates of the BJP and the Congress in direct contests in 2014, 2019 and 2024.

It is important to note that, the number of seats in which the Congress is in a direct contest with the BJP came down drastically from 370 or more seats in 2014 and 2019 to 286 seats in 2024. Also, the degree of reduction in direct constests varied from State to State, depending on the alliance dynamics the Congress has forged in them. For instance, in Uttar Pradesh, in 2019, there were 65 direct contests, which sharply reduced to 17 this time as the party is now in alliance with the SP and many other parties.

That being said, a comparison of the party strike rates is still viable, as they are expressed as a % of seats won of those contested in each year.

In direct contests in Karnataka, the BJP’s strike rate decreased from 95% to 64%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 5% to 36%.

In direct contests in Rajasthan, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 100% to 61%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 0% to 35%.

In direct contests in Telangana, BJP’s strike rate increased from 24% to 47%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 18% to 47%.

In direct contests in Uttar Pradesh, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 80% to 59%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 2% to 41%.

In direct contests in Maharashtra, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 94% to 40%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 6% to 60%.

In direct contests in Haryana, BJP’s strike rate decreased from 100% to 44%. On the other hand, the Congress’ strike rate increased from 0% to 56%.

Table 2 | The table shows the state-wise strike rates of the BJP and the Congress in direct contests in 2014 and 2019

