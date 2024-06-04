Election Results 2024: In 2024, Congress leads in 23% of seats it lost/did not contest in 2019

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Indian National Congress has managed to lead in the 23% of the seats it lost or didn’t contest in the 2019 elections. The story is based on votes counted till 2.15 pm. It will be updated later when more votes are counted.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Congress contested in 257 of the 369 seats it lost and 22 of the 122 seats it didn’t contest in the 2019 elections. Of the 257 seats, it is leading/ has won in 57 and is trailing/ has lost in 200 as shown in Table 1A. Of the 22 seats, it is leading/ has won in 7 and trailing/ has lost in 15. If the Congress leads in a previously lost or uncontested seat, it is a ‘gain’.

Table 1 A and B | The tables show the INC’s overall position in the seats lost or not contested in the 2019 election

Table 2 gives the INC’s position in each of the seats previously lost or uncontested. It lists the party’s vote share and the change from 2019. In seats where the INC is trailing currently, the leading party in 2024 is also listed

In the seats where Congress previously lost, the party is leading in 57. Of these 57, it has secured a vote share of 64.3% in the Rohtak constituency, the highest among all such seats.

In the seats where INC didn’t contest in 2019, the party is leading in 7. Of these 7, it has secured a vote share of 54.3% in the Kolhapur constituency, the highest among all such seats.

Table 2 A and B | The tables show the INC’s position in the 279 constituencies

In total, the Congress is gaining 64 seats. Of these, 42 seats were previously won by Bharatiya Janata Party and 3 were won by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in 2019.

Table 3 | The tables show the parties from which INC gained seats

