Election Results 2024: Congress’ ploy in Indore worked, 1.6 lakh voters opted for NOTA

With the Indore Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrawing his nomination and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the last minute, the constituency went to the polls without a candidate from the INDIA alliance. The Congress then commenced an unusual campaign urging the constituency’s electorate to pick the ‘none of the above’ (NOTA) option in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) accusing the BJP of “murdering democracy”.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates.

A look at the NOTA vote share recorded in Indore in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections shows that the Congress’ ploy worked. Close to 14.11 % of the voters chose the NOTA option in 2024, an increase from the 0.31% of such votes polled in 2019. The NOTA vote share in 2024 is also much higher than the 2014 share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Close to 1.63 lakh voters chose the NOTA option in Indore in 2024. The numbers are based on trends as of 12.40 pm. The story will be updated as more votes get counted.

Table 1 | The table shows NOTA vote share in Indore constituency in various Lok Sabha polls.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This said, Indore stood alone. Across India, the NOTA vote share dropped below 1 percent for the first time since 2014 (when NOTA was introduced for Lok Sabha polls). In 2024, 0.99% of voters voted for NOTA as of 12.40 pm.

Table 2 | The table shows the vote share of NOTA across India in various Lok Sabha polls.

In 2024, NOTA’s vote share increased in 194 seats, decreased in 336 seats, and remained the same in 10 seats -- all relative to the 2019 elections.

Table 3 | The table shows NOTA vote share across India in various Lok Sabha polls

(With inputs from Mehul Malpani)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.