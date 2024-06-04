ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: BJP trailing in 15 of its stronghold seats it won in the last three elections

Updated - June 04, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 12:57 pm IST

As the EC begins to announce the election results 2024, a look at 94 seats where the BJP has won consecutively in the past three or more Lok Sabha elections shows they are trailing in 15

The Hindu Data Team

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan waves at supporters as he boards a train for Vidisha district to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Bhopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has largely managed to retain its stronghold seats, the constituencies it won in the last three elections or more.

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

Of the 94 seats the BJP won in the last three Lok Sabha elections, it leads in 79 and trails in 15 in 2024. The trends are based on data published until 11.45 am. The numbers will be updated as more votes are counted.

Table 1 | The table shows the number of stronghold seats where BJP is leading or trailing

Flipped seats

The 15 seats where the BJP trails are:

Maharashtra’s Jalna, where the BJP had won the past seven elections. Indian National Congress’s Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale is leading in this seat in 2024.

Rajasthan’s Churu, where the BJP had won the past five elections. Indian National Congress’s Rahul Kaswan is leading in this seat in 2024.

Table 2 | The table lists the BJP’s stronghold seats in which it is trailing in 2024

The stronghold seats are spread across 14 States and Union Territories, although the bulk of them are in Madhya Pradesh (16), Karnataka (15) and Gujarat (15).

There are also seven seats where the party has won nine times in a row: Gandhinagar, Surat, Bhind, Bhopal, Damoh, Indore, and Vidisha.

Note that in 2008, delimitation changed the boundaries of many of these seats but didn’t change the names of the constituencies.

Table 3 | The table lists all the BJP’s stronghold seats and the current position in 2024

