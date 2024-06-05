Election Results 2024: 37% of BJP’s sitting MPs who recontested, lost polls

Of the 212 sitting MPs who recontested in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and tracked by the Hindu Data Team, 135 won the polls.

Incumbents are candidates who are contesting in the same constituency from which they won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For our analysis, we looked at all the incumbent candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress.

Table 1 | The table shows the total number of incumbents tracked and the number of incumbents who won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 177 BJP incumbent candidates we tracked, 66 lost the elections (37%). Of the 35 incumbents from the Congress we tracked, 11 lost (31%)

Table 2 | The table lists the party-wise number of incumbents who won/lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In Uttar Pradesh, we tracked 47 incumbents from the BJP who recontested in 2024. Less than half of them — 20 — won . We tracked 16 BJP incumbents from Maharashtra, of which 2 won.

Table 3 | The table lists the State-wise number of incumbents from the BJP and the Congress who won/lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Some of the notable candidates include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who won from the Varanasi seat. Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah won from the Gandhinagar seat. Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani lost from the Amethi seat.

BJP leader Maneka Sanjay Gandhi lost from the Sultanpur seat. Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh won from the Lucknow seat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won from the Wayanad and the Raebareli seats.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor won from the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost from the Baharampur seat.

Table 4 | The table lists the incumbents who were candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha election

