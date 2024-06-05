Election Results 2024: 12 BJP candidates from political families won polls, 18 from Congress

Of the 80 young dynasts who are candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections tracked by the Hindu Data Team, 43 won the polls.

Dynasts are candidates who have or had a close family member who is or was an MLA or an MP, assuming that they leveraged their familial political connections and influence in getting a ticket over the others. We have defined dynasts as those candidates whose relatives (such as siblings, cousins, parents, uncles, aunts, grandparents, spouse, etc.) are established leaders and have been or are part of a Legislative Assembly or Council, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, or have held a ministerial position.

For our analysis, we looked at candidates aged between 25 and 45 from the following major parties: BJP, INC, AAP, AITC, BJD, DMK, JD(S), JD(U), LJP(RV), NCP(SP), RJD, Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena (UBT), TDP, YSRCP.

Table 1 | The table shows the total number of dynasts tracked and the number of dynasts who won in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Of the 35 Congress dynast candidates we tracked, 7 won the elections. Of the 23 dynasts from the BJP we tracked, 17 won.

Table 2 | The table lists the party-wise number of dynasts who won/lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Table 3 | The table lists the State-wise number of dynasts who won/lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In Maharashtra, we tracked 13 dynasts. Of them, 8 won in the 2024 polls. We also tracked 11 dynasts from Karnataka, of which 6 won.

Some of the notable candidates include Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD founder and former Union Minister of Railways Lalu Prasad Yadav, who lost from the Saran seat.

Chirag Paswan, son of LJP(RV) party founder Ram Vilas Paswan, won from the Hajipur(SC) seat.

Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former Union Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, won from the New Delhi seat.

Karan Bhushan Singh, son of Brij Bhushan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj, won from the same seat.

Tejasvi Surya, nephew of three-time BJP MLA LA Ravi Subramanya, won from the Bangalore South seat.

Pravin Kumar Nishad, son of NISHAD party founder Sanjay Nishad, lost from the Sant Kabir Nagar seat.

Dr. Shrikant Eknath Shinde, son of incumbent Chief of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, won from the Kalyan seat.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of incumbent Chief Minister of West Bengal and AITC leader Mamata Banerjee, won from the Diamond Harbour seat.

Anil K. Antony, son of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader A.K. Antony, lost from the Pathanamthitta seat. Notably, Anil K. Antony was contesting on the BJP ticket.

Prajwal Revanna, the JD (S) candidate from Hassan constituency, lost in this election. The grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H. D. Deve Gowda, made headlines after several women came forward accusing him of sexual abuse. He is currently facing a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe for these charges.

Table 4 | The table lists the young dynasts who were candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and whether they won or lost. It also includes the politician to whom they are related to.

