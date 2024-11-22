Dynastic politics plays a significant role in shaping Maharashtra’s political and economic landscape. Prominent political families have control over key sectors such as sugar production, education, and real estate. This reinforces their political dominance and impacts governance and development.

The absence of transparent political funding mechanisms compels parties to rely more on internal networks and resources, further entrenching dynastic influence.

We found approximately 115 businesses owned by politicians from established political families that operate in rent-thick sectors that benefit from proximity to power. Control over political influence aids the growth of these businesses, generating funds that are often reinvested into costly election campaigns and party financing.

Table 1 | The table shows the party-wise split of the dynastic politicians nominated in the 2024 polls

Among these enterprises, 28 sugar factories, including privately owned units and cooperative units, are operated by dynastic politicians. While most of these factories are concentrated in western Maharashtra, many are located in Marathwada and Vidarbha. These factories are either owned or controlled by politicians from entrenched political dynasties.

Table 2 | The table shows the party-wise split of the dynastic politicians who own sugar co-operatives/mills

In addition to the sugar industry, about 15 political families own extensive private education empires in the State. These include some of the largest networks of private colleges, universities, engineering and medical colleges, and professional degree institutions.

For example, the Shivaji Education Society in Vidarbha was established by Panjabrao Deshmukh, a Congressman, and the Maharashtra Educational Trust is owned by Chhagan Bhujbal from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Even in cases where a political family does not directly or privately own these education societies, their association with these institutions allow them to control the governance and functioning.

Dynastic politicians also have vested interests in the real estate and construction industry. Control over land and development projects offers substantial economic benefits and opportunities to influence urbanisation. The real estate sector’s profitability and ability to shape infrastructure development make it an attractive avenue for political families to expand their economic base and reinforce their political stature.

This phenomenon is particularly evident in western Maharashtra, a stronghold of the Marathas. In the 1970s, the Maratha political leaders had agricultural backgrounds and were part of cooperative movements.

In the 1980s, they shifted to agriculture-based industries and later, into the education sector. In the 2000s, they ventured into the real estate business. This adaptability, coupled with their numerical strength, has solidified the Marathas as a dominant force across many regions.

Notably, there are around 40 MLAs in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who have familial connections — either immediate or extended — with individuals from the Congress or the NCP. A significant majority of these MLAs are Marathas, which underscores the community’s deep-rooted entrenchment in State politics.

A survey by the Centre for the Advanced Study of India at the University of Pennsylvania found that Maharashtra ranks third among States in voter preference for dynastic politicians. It says 59% of voters in the State are comfortable electing politicians from established political families.

In the 2024 Assembly elections, at least 110 from our list of 340 dynasty politicians have been nominated by different political parties. Almost all political parties tend to nominate them more for their ‘winnability factor’, but even in cases where dynasty politicians are not contesting elections, they are involved in local-level politics, such as in the party youth wing.

Political families also exert control over district cooperative structures such as sugar factories, agricultural produce market committees, and credit societies.

Through this control, they influence political activities and cultivate loyal supporter bases that are more attached to the family than to any party. This personal support base allows these political families to switch parties without jeopardising their electoral power.

Table 3 | The table shows the party-wise split of the dynastic politicians who own rent-thick sector business

The prevalence of political dynasties also undercuts the growth of party organisations in places where one political family controls access and opportunities to political power. This prevents the growth of new leadership through more democratic means.

Opposition to these dominant families often emerges from rival political families. The politics of a district may be dominated by one family or characterised by intense rivalries between two families competing for dominance.

Table 4 | The table shows the party-wise split of the dynastic politicians who own education institutions/ education related businesses

The absence of transparent political funding mechanisms exacerbates the reliance on internal networks and personal wealth within parties. Without formal channels for raising large sums of money openly, parties in Maharashtra increasingly depend on the financial resources of established political families.

This reinforces the influence of dynastic politicians who can fund expensive campaigns and party activities through their business interests. It also hampers the entry of new and less affluent candidates into politics.

Implementing transparent political funding mechanisms could encourage a more level playing field in State politics. These are essential for enhancing democratic representation and ensuring that political power is not disproportionately held by a select few.

Sarthak teaches political science at the Ahmedabad University. Vignesh is a postdoctoral research fellow of Indian and Indonesian politics at KITLVLeiden. Firasha is a researcher based in Maharashtra.