How voting patterns differed between Chennai’s areas with “huts” and “apartments” in 2024

Form-20 data and polling station information were combined to arrive at the conclusions

Published - July 22, 2024 08:00 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Sambavi Parthasarathy,Srinivasan Ramani
DMK cadres celebrating their party’s lead in Lok Sabha elections at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on June 4, 2024.

DMK cadres celebrating their party’s lead in Lok Sabha elections at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) secured an overwhelming share of votes in Chennai’s polling stations where at least one neighbourhood in their catchment area included terms such as “slum,” “huts,” or “TNSCB (Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board)”. In contrast, in polling stations where at least one neighbourhood in their catchment areas included terms such as “apartments” or “flats”, the BJP dominated.

Two databases were used to arrive at this information for Chennai’s three Lok Sabha (LS) seats — Chennai North, Central and South. The first database is a list of all polling stations and areas which voted in those stations in the 2024 LS polls. “Form-20” data of the Election Commission, which lists the party-wise votes polled in each polling station, constituted the second dataset.

These two databases were combined using the polling station number as key in each Assembly segment.

Each dot in the graph below represents a polling station where at least one neighbourhood in its catchment area included terms such as “slum,” “huts,” or “TNSCB (Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board)”

The graph shows that DMK enjoyed an overwhelming support from the poorest areas. In the pockets where voters resided in slums, huts and slum clearance board quarters, the DMK’s vote share surpassed the BJP’s by a very wide margin.

Each dot in the graph below represents a polling station where at least one neighbourhood in its catchment area included terms such as “apartments” or “flats”

The graph shows that the BJP had an advantage over the DMK in areas which were relatively more affluent.

