Data | With just 1 out of 1,000 cases reaching verdicts, cybercriminals targeting kids go scot-free in India

Cybercrime against children: Around 85% of Indian children has reported being cyberbullied, according to a McAfee Cyberbullying report

Cybercrime against children: Around 85% of Indian children has reported being cyberbullied, according to a McAfee Cyberbullying report

Of the over 1,000 cases of cybercrimes committed against children that were sent for trial, between 2017 and 2020, only six have resulted in a conviction and 98% are still pending in various courts. Moreover, only 27% of such cases were charge-sheeted. There has been a significant increase in the registration of such cases in recent years. In 2020, 1,102 cases of cybercrimes against children were reported, from only 88 cases in 2017. Cyber pornography/posting obscene sexual materials depicting children formed 67% of the total cybercrime cases against children in 2020. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh were the two States where the most cases were reported according to the latest Crime Report by the NCRB

 State-wise cases

The chart shows the number of cases of cybercrimes committed against children filed in 2020

Slow wheels of justice

Of 1,727 cases investigated between 2017 and 2020, only 479 were chargesheeted. Of the 1,092 up for trial, only nine reached a verdict (6 convictions, 3 aquittals), with 1,080 cases pending in courts 

Poor chargesheeting rate

The chargesheeting rate of cybercrime cases committed against children between 2017 and 2020 was 27%, much lower than the rate for similar crimes*. The chart depicts the chargesheeting rate of various crimes, which refers to the cases chargesheeted as a % of the cases reported

* for other crimes the chargesheeting rate is for the year 2020

Poor conviction rate

The conviction rate of cases involving cybercrimes committed against children between 2017 and 2020 was 0.5%, much lower than the rate for similar crimes*. The chart depicts the conviction rate of various crimes, which refers to the cases ending in conviction as a % of the cases which completed trial

Source: NCRB

