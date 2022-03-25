  • The surge in COVID-19 cases in several East and Southeast Asian and European countries is fuelled mainly by the BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant.
  • Data show that the rise in cases recorded between December 2021 and mid-January 2022 in India (dubbed as the Omicron wave) was in most part due to the BA.2 sub-lineage.
  • As the Omicron wave was mostly fuelled by BA.2 in India, the sub-lineage can be termed as milder than past variants.