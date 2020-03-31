Data | Which States recorded the most coronavirus cases, deaths, and the best testing rates?

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200 mark in India. Kerala recorded the most cases, followed closely by Maharashtra, which recorded the most COVID-19 deaths.
Apart from these two States, the case progression in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were notably rapid. Kerala’s rate of testing was the highest and Jharkhand’s the lowest.
Case progression
The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 cases since the 10th case in each State. Of 37 States/U.T.s, 17 have registered at least 10 cases.
Rising cases
Death count
The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 deaths since the first death in each State.
COVID-19 death toll across States
While Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths (8), Gujarat recorded the fastest rise (5 deaths in 8 days).
Testing time
The chart plots the tests done per million population against the percentage of positive cases among those tested for each State.
Tests per million x positive samples
Also read: Data | To reduce coronavirus spread, India needs to test more, lockdown notwithstanding
Testing rates
The table compares the tests per million population in select States over a week. While Kerala’s testing rate grew from 113.8 to 188.7 per million people, others lagged behind.
Progression of testing rate
