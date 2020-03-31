Data | Which States recorded the most coronavirus cases, deaths, and the best testing rates?

On Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1,200 mark in India. Kerala recorded the most cases, followed closely by Maharashtra, which recorded the most COVID-19 deaths.

Apart from these two States, the case progression in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat were notably rapid. Kerala’s rate of testing was the highest and Jharkhand’s the lowest.

Case progression

The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 cases since the 10th case in each State. Of 37 States/U.T.s, 17 have registered at least 10 cases.

Rising cases

image/svg+xml 2468101214161820222426 10 20 50 100 200 Relatively rapid progression Relatively slower progression Middling Maharashtra Kerala Haryana U.P. Karnataka Delhi Punjab Cases Ladakh T.N. W.B. Gujarat No. of days since the 10th case

Death count

The chart shows the day-wise progression of COVID-19 deaths since the first death in each State.

COVID-19 death toll across States

image/svg+xml 246810121416182 0 0 2 4 6 8 Deaths Only 13 States/U.T.s recorded at least one death Maharashtra Gujarat Karnataka Madhya Pradesh Deaths No. of days since the first death

While Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths (8), Gujarat recorded the fastest rise (5 deaths in 8 days).

Testing time

The chart plots the tests done per million population against the percentage of positive cases among those tested for each State.

Tests per million x positive samples

image/svg+xml 5102050100200 Per one million 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Cases/test (%) Average Average Fewer tests, lower cases More tests, higher cases Fewer tests, higher cases % positive cases of total tests Tests per million population Kerala W.B. Delhi Goa Karnataka Rajasthan T.N. U.P. A.P. Bihar Odisha J&K Maharashtra Haryana Gujarat 5 20 100 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 0

Testing rates

The table compares the tests per million population in select States over a week. While Kerala’s testing rate grew from 113.8 to 188.7 per million people, others lagged behind.

Progression of testing rate