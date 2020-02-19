Data | Which commodities has inflation affected the most in the last six years?

File photo

Retail inflation accelerated to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.59% in January 2020

In January 2020, urban inflation showed a marginal drop compared to the previous month, though it remained above 7%. Rural inflation continued to rise and reached a six-year high of 7.73%. Since 2014, rural prices have mostly gone up due to the increase in the cost of vegetables, healthcare and fuel. Urban prices have gone up mostly due to the increase in the cost of housing, education and vegetables.

Rural price rise

In January 2019, retail rural inflation decelerated to 1.22%, the lowest since May 2014. However in January 2020, it accelerated to 7.73%, the third highest since May 2014. The chart plots retail inflation.

What was the state of urban and rural inflation in January 2020

Urban inflation

The chart plots the difference in urban inflation between Jan. 2014 and Jan. 2020 (in % points) against their weights in the inflation calculation. Vegetables, housing and education costs saw a steep rise.

Which commodities saw the most price rise in urban regions?

Rural inflation

The chart plots the difference in rural inflation between Jan. 2014 and Jan. 2020 (in % points) against their weights in the inflation calculation. Healthcare, fuel, prepared meals and vegetable costs saw a steep rise.

Which commodities saw the most price rise in rural regions?