Data

Data | Which commodities has inflation affected the most over the last six years?

File photo

File photo  

Retail inflation accelerated to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.59% in January 2020

In January 2020, urban inflation showed a marginal drop compared to the previous month, though it remained above 7%. Rural inflation continued to rise and reached a six-year high of 7.73%. Since 2014, rural prices have mostly gone up due to the increase in the cost of vegetables, healthcare and fuel. Urban prices have gone up mostly due to the increase in the cost of housing, education and vegetables.

Rural price rise

In January 2019, retail rural inflation decelerated to 1.22%, the lowest since May 2014. However in January 2020, it accelerated to 7.73%, the third highest since May 2014. The chart plots retail inflation.

What was the state of urban and rural inflation in January 2020

image/svg+xml 8 6 4 2 May 2014 Rural Urban May 2015 May 2016 May 2017 May 2018 May 2019 Jan. 2020 7.73% 7.39% 1.22%
 

Urban inflation

The chart plots the difference in urban inflation between Jan. 2014 and Jan. 2020 (in % points) against their weights in the inflation calculation. Vegetables, housing and education costs saw a steep rise.

Which commodities saw the most price rise in urban regions?

image/svg+xml 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 2 6 10 14 18 22 Weightage assigned in urban infation calculation Commodities in the shaded area saw a relatively higher rise in prices in the period. Also, they contribute relatively more to infation calculations Vegetables Housing Education Cereals Transport Clothing Paan, tobacco Meat Prepared meals Difference in infation (% points)
 

Rural inflation

The chart plots the difference in rural inflation between Jan. 2014 and Jan. 2020 (in % points) against their weights in the inflation calculation. Healthcare, fuel, prepared meals and vegetable costs saw a steep rise.

Which commodities saw the most price rise in rural regions?

image/svg+xml 50 40 30 20 10 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 Difference in infation (% points) Weightage assigned in rural infation calculation Vegetables Healthcare Fuel and light Cereals Transport Milk Clothing Paan, tobacco Recreation Sugar Prepared meals
 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2020 2:35:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-which-commodities-has-inflation-affected-the-most-over-the-last-six-years/article30859031.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY