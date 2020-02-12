Data | Where India's mobile Internet speed ranks globally, which operator offers the fastest download speeds, and more

As of December 2019, India ranked 128 among 140 countries in terms of average mobile Internet download speed. South Korea topped the index with an average download speed of 103.18 Mbps.

In 27 of the 28 telecom circles in India, not even one operator offered a download speed of more than the global average (32.01 Mbps). Among the major telecom operators, Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed was relatively the fastest.

Speed bump

India’s average 4G download speed of 11.46 Mbps was far below the global average. As of December 2019, it was ranked last among the BRICS nations, with China having the fastest speed.

image/svg+xml Rank Country Speed (Mbps) 1 South Korea 103.18 2 UAE 86.77 3 Qatar 79.21 5 China 67.71 60 South Africa 31.36 78 Brazil 24.79 96 Russia 20.58 128 India 11.46 138 Algeria 7.88 139 Afghanistan 6.82 140 Palestine 6.17

Among operators

On an average, Jio’s 4G download speed of 20.46 Mbps was the fastest among the four major operators. The graph shows the average 4G download speed as of May 31, 2019.

image/svg+xml Reliance Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea 0 5 10 15 20 Avg. download 4G Speed (Mbps)

Across India

Jio’s average download speed of 34.4 Mbps in the Bihar circle was the fastest and Idea’s 3 Mbps in the Northeast was the slowest. The table shows the average download speed across circles by major operators in the last six-month period.

image/svg+xml Circles Airtel Idea Jio Vodafone Andhra Pradesh 13.5 3.4 23.1 - Assam 13 19.1 5.5 7.3 Bihar 7.1 6.6 34.4 - Chennai 9.8 10 17.3 11.6 Delhi 11 - 13.8 7.2 Gujarat 6.6 9.4 22.8 8 Haryana 13.1 5.9 20.2 5.8 Himachal Pradesh - 4.5 16.6 - Jammu & Kashmir 12.7 7.1 9.3 - Karnataka 8.3 4.9 18.5 4.4 Kerala 11.3 5.5 13.7 7.1 Kolkata 9.8 - 21.3 8.4 Madhya Pradesh 11.6 7.4 23.9 - Maharashtra 11.2 5.8 19.8 6.5 Mumbai 9.6 5.2 12.7 7.4 Northeast 8.1 3 5.4 5.4 Odisha 11.6 7 22.7 13.7 Punjab 11.4 7 23.1 5.1 Rajasthan 9.3 5.4 25.7 5.6 Tamil Nadu 9.3 6 12.7 9.3 U.P. East 6.3 3.8 19.5 4 U.P. West 5.3 5.7 21.6 3.7 West Bengal 6.6 8 19.3 7.1

Source: speedtest.net & Lok Sabha Q&A