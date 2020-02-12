Data | Where India's mobile Internet speed ranks globally, which operator offers the fastest download speeds, and more

In 27 of the 28 telecom circles in India, not even one operator offered a download speed of more than the global average
As of December 2019, India ranked 128 among 140 countries in terms of average mobile Internet download speed. South Korea topped the index with an average download speed of 103.18 Mbps.
In 27 of the 28 telecom circles in India, not even one operator offered a download speed of more than the global average (32.01 Mbps). Among the major telecom operators, Reliance Jio’s 4G download speed was relatively the fastest.
Speed bump
India’s average 4G download speed of 11.46 Mbps was far below the global average. As of December 2019, it was ranked last among the BRICS nations, with China having the fastest speed.
Among operators
On an average, Jio’s 4G download speed of 20.46 Mbps was the fastest among the four major operators. The graph shows the average 4G download speed as of May 31, 2019.
Across India
Jio’s average download speed of 34.4 Mbps in the Bihar circle was the fastest and Idea’s 3 Mbps in the Northeast was the slowest. The table shows the average download speed across circles by major operators in the last six-month period.
Source: speedtest.net & Lok Sabha Q&A
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 5:27:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-where-indias-mobile-internet-speed-ranks-globally-which-operator-offers-the-fastest-download-speeds-and-more/article30800987.ece