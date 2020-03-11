Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?

11 March 2020 19:45 IST

The unprecedented crash came amid fears of a meltdown of global markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.

Sensex drops in absolute terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 400 points. The benchmark index witnessed its biggest single day fall on absolute terms, of 1941.67 points, on Monday.

Sensex drops in percentage terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 3%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 5.17%, the biggest crash in percentage terms in the last five years.

Weakening rupee

The chart plots daily closing values of the Indian rupee against the U.S.$ since 1994. The rupee closed at a 16-month low on Monday.

Global markets fall

The Sensex crash as global markets are tumbling across Americas, Europe and Asia. The graphs shows fall on Monday in % terms.

