Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?
The unprecedented crash came amid fears of a meltdown of global markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak
The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.
Sensex drops in absolute terms
The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 400 points. The benchmark index witnessed its biggest single day fall on absolute terms, of 1941.67 points, on Monday.
Sensex drops in percentage terms
The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 3%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 5.17%, the biggest crash in percentage terms in the last five years.
Weakening rupee
The chart plots daily closing values of the Indian rupee against the U.S.$ since 1994. The rupee closed at a 16-month low on Monday.
Global markets fall
The Sensex crash as global markets are tumbling across Americas, Europe and Asia. The graphs shows fall on Monday in % terms.
Source: BSE Sensex, Bloomberg, IMF