Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?

A stockbroker reacts as he watches the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020. | Photo Credit: AP
Sumant Sen Naresh Singaravelu 11 March 2020 19:45 IST
Updated: 11 March 2020 19:45 IST

The unprecedented crash came amid fears of a meltdown of global markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.

Also read: Editorial | Market mayhem: on Sensex single-day fall

Sensex drops in absolute terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 400 points. The benchmark index witnessed its biggest single day fall on absolute terms, of 1941.67 points, on Monday.

 

Also read: Editorial | Viral economies: On coronavirus impact

Sensex drops in percentage terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 3%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 5.17%, the biggest crash in percentage terms in the last five years.

 

Weakening rupee

The chart plots daily closing values of the Indian rupee against the U.S.$ since 1994. The rupee closed at a 16-month low on Monday.

 

Also read: Analysis | Coronavirus pits Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. — world’s top energy producers — in a destructive price war

Global markets fall

The Sensex crash as global markets are tumbling across Americas, Europe and Asia. The graphs shows fall on Monday in % terms.

 

Source: BSE Sensex, Bloomberg, IMF

