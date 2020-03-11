Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?

The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.

Sensex drops in absolute terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 400 points. The benchmark index witnessed its biggest single day fall on absolute terms, of 1941.67 points, on Monday.

image/svg+xml 0 -500 -1000 -1500 -2000 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 Aug. 24, 2015: Sensex dropped 1,624 points owing to a stalling Chinese economy and a slump in crude oil prices Jan. 21, 2008: Sensex tanked by 1,408 points following signs of a global recession -1,941.67

Sensex drops in percentage terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 3%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 5.17%, the biggest crash in percentage terms in the last five years.

image/svg+xml -4 -6 -8 -10 -12 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 -5.17% April 28, 1992: The biggest drop in % terms (12.7%) after the Harshad Mehta securities scam was unearthed May 17, 2004: Sensex fell by 11.14% at the cusp of change in government Oct. 24. 2008: BSE fell by 10.96% amid the global financial crisis

Weakening rupee

The chart plots daily closing values of the Indian rupee against the U.S.$ since 1994. The rupee closed at a 16-month low on Monday.

image/svg+xml 35 45 55 65 75 Jan. 1994 Dec. 2008 Mar. 2020 73.95 Exchange rate

Global markets fall

The Sensex crash as global markets are tumbling across Americas, Europe and Asia. The graphs shows fall on Monday in % terms.

image/svg+xml Index Change (%) Euro Stoxx 50, Eurozone -8.33% Dax, Germany -7.89% FTSE 100, U.K. -7.88% S&P 500, U.S. -7.29% BSE Sensex, India -5.17% Nikkei 225, Tokyo -5.07% Hang Seng, Hong Kong -4.23% CSI 300, Shanghai -4.23% Kospi, S. Korea -4.19%

Source: BSE Sensex, Bloomberg, IMF