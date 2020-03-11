Data

Data | Where does the March 9 market crash rank among the biggest falls in Sensex history?

A stockbroker reacts as he watches the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020.

A stockbroker reacts as he watches the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index on a trading terminal in Mumbai, India, Monday, March 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The unprecedented crash came amid fears of a meltdown of global markets due to the COVID-19 outbreak

The Indian benchmark Sensex witnessed its biggest ever fall in absolute terms on Monday, March 9. The crash came amid fears of a global market slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among the factors that led to the unprecedented crash is a weakening rupee. The Monday meltdown in the Sensex was accompanied by steep falls in many global markets.

Also read: Editorial | Market mayhem: on Sensex single-day fall

Sensex drops in absolute terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 400 points. The benchmark index witnessed its biggest single day fall on absolute terms, of 1941.67 points, on Monday.

image/svg+xml 0 -500 -1000 -1500 -2000 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 Aug. 24, 2015: Sensex dropped 1,624 points owing to a stalling Chinese economy and a slump in crude oil prices Jan. 21, 2008: Sensex tanked by 1,408 points following signs of a global recession -1,941.67
 

Also read: Editorial | Viral economies: On coronavirus impact

Sensex drops in percentage terms

The chart plots all single-day Sensex falls of over 3%. On Monday, the Sensex fell 5.17%, the biggest crash in percentage terms in the last five years.

image/svg+xml -4 -6 -8 -10 -12 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 -5.17% April 28, 1992: The biggest drop in % terms (12.7%) after the Harshad Mehta securities scam was unearthed May 17, 2004: Sensex fell by 11.14% at the cusp of change in government Oct. 24. 2008: BSE fell by 10.96% amid the global financial crisis
 

Weakening rupee

The chart plots daily closing values of the Indian rupee against the U.S.$ since 1994. The rupee closed at a 16-month low on Monday.

image/svg+xml 35 45 55 65 75 Jan. 1994 Dec. 2008 Mar. 2020 73.95 Exchange rate
 

Also read: Analysis | Coronavirus pits Russia, Saudi Arabia and the U.S. — world’s top energy producers — in a destructive price war

Global markets fall

The Sensex crash as global markets are tumbling across Americas, Europe and Asia. The graphs shows fall on Monday in % terms.

image/svg+xml Index Change (%) Euro Stoxx 50, Eurozone -8.33% Dax, Germany -7.89% FTSE 100, U.K. -7.88% S&P 500, U.S. -7.29% BSE Sensex, India -5.17% Nikkei 225, Tokyo -5.07% Hang Seng, Hong Kong -4.23% CSI 300, Shanghai -4.23% Kospi, S. Korea -4.19%
 

Source: BSE Sensex, Bloomberg, IMF

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 7:46:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-where-does-the-march-9-market-crash-rank-among-the-biggest-falls-in-sensex-history/article31041583.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY