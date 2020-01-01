Data

Data | Where are detention centres in India?

Assam has six detention centres inDibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur.

The Ministry of Home Affairs in the Parliament revealed that, there are six operational detention centres in Assam as on November 28, 2019. Four others are operational in other States.

The construction of another facility in Assam, which can hold 3,000 inmates, is nearing completion. Over 98% of the detainees in Assam are from Bangladesh, while the rest are from Myanmar.

Locations

The six detention centres in the State house 970 detainees. In addition to the existing facilities in the State, the government has approved the construction of another detention centre in Matia in Goalpara at a cost of Rs 46.5 crore.

Where are the detention centres in Assam

Highs and lows

Among the 970 people detained in Assam, Tezpur has the highest number of detainees while Dibrugarh has the lowest. The facility at Dibrugarh has the highest % of men (95%) while the one at Kokrajhar has the maximum share of women (93.6%).

Detainees in Assam

Country of origin

Three out of the six detention centres in Assam have only Bangladeshi detainees. The facility at Silchar has the highest % of detainees from Myanmar

Nationalities in detention in Assam

A bigger picture

A total of 10 detention centres are operational in the country out of which four are outside Assam. The government has approved construction of three others in Assam, Punjab and Karnataka.

Other centres in the country

