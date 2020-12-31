Data | What's afoot on the COVID-19 vaccine front?

Health workers at a dry run for administering COVID-19 vaccine at a community centre in Gandhinagar. VIJAY SONEJI Vijay Soneji

India has confirmed 1,600 million dose purchases as of December 18, which amounts to around one shot per person

As many as 10 countries have begun administering COVID-19 vaccines even as the number of candidates under trial more than doubled in December compared to August. Three vaccines, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Inc., and Sinopharm, have been given full approval by various countries. India, awaiting its vaccine rollout, has reserved about 1.6 billion doses, which is roughly one dose per person. Most of the prominent vaccine candidates require two doses per person.

Phase check

The chart depicts the number of vaccine candidates across different phases of trials as of August 17, November 25 and December 27. Sixty-four vaccines are under clinical trials on humans, compared to 30 in August.

Vaccine doses administered

The map depicts the number of vaccine doses administered across countries. The darker the shade, the higher the number of doses. The U.S. led with around 1.9 million doses administered as of December 26.

Doses per lakh

The chart depicts the number of vaccine doses administered per 1 lakh people in a country. It is important to note that the figures do not represent the number of people, but the number of doses administered.

Confirmed doses

As vaccinations in many countries have begun, the spotlight has turned on the advance market commitments secured by countries for such shots. India has confirmed 1,600 million dose purchases as of December 18, which amounts to around one shot per person.

Note: All data as of December 26

