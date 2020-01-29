Data | What is the share of death sentences among sexual offence cases?

The share of death sentences for cases involving sexual offences has been increasing over the years at the level of trial courts. Even at the High Courts and Supreme Court level, in 2019, a significant share of death sentences involving sexual offences were upheld.

Nature of offence

In 2019, 102 death sentences were passed by trial courts, the lowest in the last four years. However, there has been a surge in the share of death sentences among sexual offence cases. For instance, of the 150 death sentences in 2016, only 18% involved a sexual offence. However, this jumped to 53% in 2019.

image/svg+xml Year Death sentences Cases involving sexual offence Murder cases Terror cases Abduction with murder Rioting with murder Others 2016 150 18.0 32.7 3.3 15.3 26.0 4.7 2017 108 39.8 19.4 4.6 13.0 16.7 6.5 2018 162 41.4 22.2 3.1 11.7 9.9 11.7 2019 102 52.9 27.5 8.8 4.9 0.0 5.9

Appeals in High Courts

In 2019, the High Courts confirmed the death sentences of 50% of prisoners charged with ‘murder involving sexual offences’. Only terror offences saw a higher confirmation %. However, cases involving sexual offences saw a significantly higher number of appeals.

image/svg+xml Murder involving sexual ofences Murder Rioting with murder Kidnapping with murder Abduction with murder Robbery with murder Terror offences 100 80 60 40 20 0 % death sentences confrmed by HCs Total appeals handled by HCs that didn’t result in aquittals 2 6 10 14 18 22 26 30 34

Appeals in Supreme Court

In 2019, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences of 25% of prisoners charged with ‘murder involving sexual offences’. Only ‘kidnapping with murder’ cases saw a higher confirmation %. However, cases involving sexual offences saw a higher number of appeals

image/svg+xml Murder involving sexual ofences Murder Kidnapping with murder Robbery with murder 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 % death sentences confrmed by SC Total appeals handled by SC that didn’t result in aquittals

Source: ‘Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2019’ published by the Project 39A at NLU Delhi