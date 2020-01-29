Data | What is the share of death sentences among sexual offence cases?

In the wake of the impending hanging of four convicts in the Nirbhaya case, a look at how capital punishment has been awarded for sexual offences
The share of death sentences for cases involving sexual offences has been increasing over the years at the level of trial courts. Even at the High Courts and Supreme Court level, in 2019, a significant share of death sentences involving sexual offences were upheld.
Nature of offence
In 2019, 102 death sentences were passed by trial courts, the lowest in the last four years. However, there has been a surge in the share of death sentences among sexual offence cases. For instance, of the 150 death sentences in 2016, only 18% involved a sexual offence. However, this jumped to 53% in 2019.
Appeals in High Courts
In 2019, the High Courts confirmed the death sentences of 50% of prisoners charged with ‘murder involving sexual offences’. Only terror offences saw a higher confirmation %. However, cases involving sexual offences saw a significantly higher number of appeals.
Appeals in Supreme Court
In 2019, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentences of 25% of prisoners charged with ‘murder involving sexual offences’. Only ‘kidnapping with murder’ cases saw a higher confirmation %. However, cases involving sexual offences saw a higher number of appeals
Source: ‘Death Penalty in India: Annual Statistics 2019’ published by the Project 39A at NLU Delhi
