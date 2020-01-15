Data | What factors affected inflation in December 2019?

Retail inflation soared to a five-and -a-half-year high in December 2019. The rise in prices was led by a steep hike in the cost of vegetables. A comparison with December 2014 shows that onions saw the biggest rise in retail prices. Among the States, the cost of living has increased the most in Manipur, which saw a five month-long economic blockade in 2016 and 2017.

Costliest component

Between Dec.’14 and Dec. ‘19, prices of vegetables soared by 54.5%, the highest among 28 broad commodity groups tracked. The graph shows % rise in prices of 28 commodities in the last five years.

Inflation rates by component

image/svg+xml Vegetables 54.5% Health cost 30.7 Food 30.67 Education 30.3 Clothing 22.5 Pulses 17.6 Spices 24.8 Personal care 28 Household goods 24 Overall 26 Egg 22.7 Fuel & light 24.2 Intoxicants 37 Meat & Fish 33.85 Housing 31.16

Costliest commodity

The rise in onion prices in the last five years is unmatched by any other commodity. The graph plots the Consumer Price Index (base year 2012 = 100) for 294 commodities as of Dec. ‘19 against the % increase in prices since Dec. ‘14.

Inflation rates by commodity

image/svg+xml % increase in overall prices from Dec. â€˜14 to Dec. â€˜19 125102050100200 Increase 70 100 150 200 300 400 500 700 2019 700 500 400 300 200 150 100 70 1 2 5 10 50 50 100 200 CPI in Dec. â€™19 (Base year 2012) The CPI for onions was 618.1 in Dec. â€˜19. This means that onions worth â‚¹100 in Dec. â€˜12, cost â‚¹618 in Dec. â€˜19. Onions were 231% costlier in Dec. â€˜19 compared to Dec. â€˜14 Kerosene Garlic Coconut oil Ginger Potato

State-wise cost of living

Manipur saw the highest overall retail prices due to disruption of supplies following an economic blockade. The graph plots the increase in ‘overall prices’ and ‘food and beverages’ prices of all States between Dec.’14 and Dec. ‘19.

States which felt the pinch the most