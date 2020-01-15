Data | What factors affected inflation in December 2019?

What were the costliest components? Which commodity's price soared the most in the last five years? What was the State-wise cost of living?
Retail inflation soared to a five-and -a-half-year high in December 2019. The rise in prices was led by a steep hike in the cost of vegetables. A comparison with December 2014 shows that onions saw the biggest rise in retail prices. Among the States, the cost of living has increased the most in Manipur, which saw a five month-long economic blockade in 2016 and 2017.
Costliest component
Between Dec.’14 and Dec. ‘19, prices of vegetables soared by 54.5%, the highest among 28 broad commodity groups tracked. The graph shows % rise in prices of 28 commodities in the last five years.
Inflation rates by component
Costliest commodity
The rise in onion prices in the last five years is unmatched by any other commodity. The graph plots the Consumer Price Index (base year 2012 = 100) for 294 commodities as of Dec. ‘19 against the % increase in prices since Dec. ‘14.
Inflation rates by commodity
State-wise cost of living
Manipur saw the highest overall retail prices due to disruption of supplies following an economic blockade. The graph plots the increase in ‘overall prices’ and ‘food and beverages’ prices of all States between Dec.’14 and Dec. ‘19.
States which felt the pinch the most
