Data | West Bengal phase one polls: a demographic breakdown of the constituencies
The share of SC/ST population in the constituencies is higher than the State's average
In phase one of the Assembly election, 30 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. Over 90% of the people in these seats are from rural areas. The share of ST population in these seats is nearly three times that of the State’s overall share. About 20% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their primary income.
The map highlights the 30 constituencies going to the polls on March 27.
2016 performance in phase one seats
TMC garnered 50.3% of the votes in the seats going to the polls for the first phase. The BJP did not win in any of the 30 constituencies.
|Party
|Seats won
|Vote %
|TMC
|27
|50.3
|INC
|2
|6
|RSP
|1
|1.3
|CPI(M)
|0
|19.1
|BJP
|0
|8.6
|CPI
|0
|4.8
|NOTA
|-
|1.7
|DSP(P)
|0
|1.5
Rural-urban population share
A whopping 91% of the population in these constituencies are from rural areas.
|Type
|Rural %
|Urban %
|Phase 1 seats
|91
|9
|All seats
|68.1
|31.9
SC/ST share in population
Nearly 35% of the population in these seats are from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In line with this, out of 30 seats going to polls, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and four for Scheduled Caste candidates in the region.
|Type
|ST (%)
|SC (%)
|Phase 1 seats
|15.2
|19.6
|All seats
|5.8
|23.5
Share of households with main income from cultivation
About 24% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their main income, more than the national average of 20%.
|Type
|% share of households with main income from cultivation
|Phase 1 seats
|23.8
|All seats
|19.94
Per capita annual consumption
The per capita consumption levels in phase 1 seats are lower than the State average.
|Type
|Rural
|Urban
|Phase 1 seats
|₹13,782
|₹22,690
|All seats
|₹14,995
|₹23,570
Share of literates
The literacy rate in the constituencies going to the polls was lower than the West Bengal's.
|Type
|Literacy rate
|Phase 1 seats
|64.5
|All seats
|76.3
Source: For election related data: Lokdhaba; for socio-economic data: devdatalab, Census.