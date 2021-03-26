Data | West Bengal phase one polls: a demographic breakdown of the constituencies

26 March 2021 22:00 IST

The share of SC/ST population in the constituencies is higher than the State's average

In phase one of the Assembly election, 30 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. Over 90% of the people in these seats are from rural areas. The share of ST population in these seats is nearly three times that of the State’s overall share. About 20% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their primary income.

The map highlights the 30 constituencies going to the polls on March 27.

Advertising

Advertising

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

2016 performance in phase one seats

TMC garnered 50.3% of the votes in the seats going to the polls for the first phase. The BJP did not win in any of the 30 constituencies.

Party Seats won Vote % TMC 27 50.3 INC 2 6 RSP 1 1.3 CPI(M) 0 19.1 BJP 0 8.6 CPI 0 4.8 NOTA - 1.7 DSP(P) 0 1.5

Rural-urban population share

A whopping 91% of the population in these constituencies are from rural areas.

Type Rural % Urban % Phase 1 seats 91 9 All seats 68.1 31.9

SC/ST share in population

Nearly 35% of the population in these seats are from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In line with this, out of 30 seats going to polls, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and four for Scheduled Caste candidates in the region.

Type ST (%) SC (%) Phase 1 seats 15.2 19.6 All seats 5.8 23.5

Share of households with main income from cultivation

About 24% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their main income, more than the national average of 20%.

Type % share of households with main income from cultivation Phase 1 seats 23.8 All seats 19.94

Per capita annual consumption

The per capita consumption levels in phase 1 seats are lower than the State average.

Type Rural Urban Phase 1 seats ₹13,782 ₹22,690 All seats ₹14,995 ₹23,570

Share of literates

The literacy rate in the constituencies going to the polls was lower than the West Bengal's.

Type Literacy rate Phase 1 seats 64.5 All seats 76.3

Source: For election related data: Lokdhaba; for socio-economic data: devdatalab, Census.