Data

Data | West Bengal phase one polls: a demographic breakdown of the constituencies

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in West Medinipur. | Photo Credit: PTI
Vignesh Radhakrishnan Naresh Singaravelu 26 March 2021 22:00 IST
Updated: 26 March 2021 22:40 IST

The share of SC/ST population in the constituencies is higher than the State's average

In phase one of the Assembly election, 30 seats in West Bengal will go to the polls on March 27. Over 90% of the people in these seats are from rural areas. The share of ST population in these seats is nearly three times that of the State’s overall share. About 20% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their primary income.

The map highlights the 30 constituencies going to the polls on March 27.

Advertising
Advertising

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

2016 performance in phase one seats

TMC garnered 50.3% of the votes in the seats going to the polls for the first phase. The BJP did not win in any of the 30 constituencies.

PartySeats wonVote %
TMC2750.3
INC26
RSP11.3
CPI(M)019.1
BJP08.6
CPI04.8
NOTA-1.7
DSP(P)01.5

Rural-urban population share

A whopping 91% of the population in these constituencies are from rural areas.

TypeRural %Urban %
Phase 1 seats919
All seats68.131.9

SC/ST share in population

Nearly 35% of the population in these seats are from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In line with this, out of 30 seats going to polls, seven are reserved for Scheduled Tribes and four for Scheduled Caste candidates in the region.

TypeST (%)SC (%)
Phase 1 seats15.219.6
All seats5.823.5

Share of households with main income from cultivation

About 24% of households in phase 1 depend on cultivation for their main income, more than the national average of 20%.

Type% share of households with main income from cultivation
Phase 1 seats23.8
All seats19.94

Per capita annual consumption

 The per capita consumption levels in phase 1 seats are lower than the State average.

TypeRuralUrban
Phase 1 seats₹13,782₹22,690
All seats₹14,995₹23,570

Share of literates

The literacy rate in the constituencies going to the polls was lower than the West Bengal's.

TypeLiteracy rate
Phase 1 seats64.5
All seats76.3

 

Source: For election related data: Lokdhaba; for socio-economic data: devdatalab, Census.

Comments
More In West Bengal Data
West Bengal
Read more...