Data | UP vs Bengal, Kerala and J&K: Which State fares better?

A comparison of the four States shows that U.P. does not lead anywhere, but lags behind all the other three States in seven out of 15 indicators

In a video message released last week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was heard saying that it would not take much time for the State to become Kashmir, West Bengal, or Kerala if “the voters committed any mistake in voting”. Reacting sharply to this, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said that if U.P. became a Kerala or Kashmir, the voters would enjoy better living standards and better human indices. A comparison of 15 select indicators across themes ranging from nutrition, education, economy, equality, and health in the States mentioned shows that U.P. does not lead anywhere. In fact, in seven of the 15 indicators, it lags behind all the other three States. How to read the charts? Each chart depicts the ranking of all States/UTs in an indicator. Hover over the circle to see the name of the State/UT. The higher the rank, the better the State in that indicator. Four States — Uttar Pradesh (orange), West Bengal (blue), Kerala (red), and Jammu & Kashmir (green) — are highlighted. The rest of the States are coloured grey. For instance, Uttar Pradesh ranked 34 among the 36 States/UTs assessed for the share of children who are stunted. The numbers below the axis indicate the actual value/score of a State in the indicator. Use the drop down to choose each of the 15 indicators. Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode Source: NITI Aayog, RBI, NFHS, CMIE Also read: Data | The highs and lows in States’ infant mortality rate rankings



