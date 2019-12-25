Data | The NDA juggernaut has halted with the BJP-led alliance losing power in key States

The NDA is the strongest in terms of the number of States where it is in power, share of the total population and the share of the area of the country, but their lead over the NDA is narrowing.

States in control

From 12 in 2014, the number of States and Union Territories ruled by the NDA peaked at 18 in 2017 and has come down marginally to 17 at the end of 2019. The table shows the number of States under NDA rule, UPA rule, or ruled by other parties/alliances between 2014 and 2019. For instance, 17 States are under NDA rule as of 2019, while 7 States are under UPA rule in the same period.

States under UPA and NDA rule

image/svg+xml

People under NDA rule

From 39.8% in 2014 to a peak of 67.8% in 2017, the percentage of population under NDA rule has come down to 48.57% at the end of 2019. The chart shows the percentage of the population under rule of different coalitions.

Share of population under rule of different alliances

image/svg+xml

UPA closes in on NDA in area terms

The share of area under NDA rule also peaked at 73.9% in 2017 and has come down to 40% at the end of 2019. The corresponding number for the UPA has peaked in 2019 - 38.5%. The chart shows the percentage of area under rule of different alliances.

Share of area under rule of different alliances

image/svg+xml

National snapshot

The maps show the States under rule of the NDA, UPA or others in 2017 and 2019. The NDA lost power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Jharkhand between December 2018 and December 2019.

State-wise split