July 18, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST

On June 1, 14-year-old Indian American Dev Shah won the Scripps Spelling Bee by correctly spelling ‘psammophile’, meaning a plant or animal that thrives in sand. Since 1925, there has been 94 editions of the Spelling Bee. The first one saw nine participants; this year saw more than 200. Here we look at how this prestigious U.S. competition has evolved over the years.

Obscure words

With a silent ‘p’ and a double ‘m’, the 2023 winning word is tricky. But how about ‘therapy’? It was the winning word in 1940. Earlier editions of the Spelling Bee had other easier words like ‘milieu’, ‘psychiatry’, ‘knack’ and ‘interning.’

From ‘therapy’ to ‘psammophile’, there seems to be a trend of the winning word in the competition becoming increasingly obscure.

Using Google Books Ngram Viewer’s frequency ratings, we tested how frequently the winning words of various editions of the Spelling Bee were being used in books published around that period. Ngram Viewer analyses a corpus of 5.2 million books published between 1800 and 2019 and plots the frequency of words found in this corpus.

To arrive at the frequency, we took a 20-year period (10 years before and 10 years after the contest year) and calculated the average of how frequently the winning word was found in books published in those years.

For example, ‘Psammophile’, the 2023 winning word, has an average frequency of 0.0000000606% between 2008 to 2019 within books published in that period. That means, out of all the 1-gram words (words with no space) available in Google Books between 2008 and 2019, 0.0000000606% is ‘psammophile.’ The average frequency of all the Spelling Bee winning words (taken at year of contest) is 0.0000557%.

Compare this with ‘therapy’, which had a frequency of 0.0017% or even ‘interlocutory’ at 0.000156%.

To put these tiny numbers in context, we can start by looking at the frequencies of some of the most common words like ‘away’ and ‘back’ as recorded in 2019 (averaging 10 years before and 10 years after).

If we look at the 20 least frequent winning words among all Spelling Bee winning words, the numbers shrink further. The word ‘xanthosis’ was the winning word in 1995 has a frequency of 0.0000001779%, and ‘elucubrate’ from 1980 is at 0.0000000126%

But it wasn’t always this way. As the first graph suggests, most words that had the highest frequency during the time of contest were part of editions held between 1925 to 1947. The words that had the lowest frequency during the time of contest begin to appear after 1958.

Now, obscurity becomes a necessity to maintain the levels of the spelling bee. If a word’s usage peaks too much, it is removed from the spelling bee list.

Word length

While the usage frequency of winning words changed, their average length remained within the range of just under eight to just over 10. When it comes to individual words, two stand out — a four-letter word in 1984 (luge) and a 15-letter word in 2015 (scherenschnitte).

While length might play a part in deciding how difficult a word is to spell, it really comes down to English’s phonetic variance. Five vowels can be manipulated to pronounce 20 vowel sounds. This means one vowel can sound many different ways, making it harder to associate sounds with fixed vowels. Sample these words, for example.