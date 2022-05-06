Data | Tamil Nadu records most custodial deaths in South India

Despite a large number of custodial deaths being recorded in India, the National Human Rights Commission has not recommended prosecution in even one such case between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (up to Feb. 28)

On April 19, a man (25) died in police custody in Chennai. His death has once again put the spotlight on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu. Just two years ago, the deaths of P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks, a father-son duo who were remanded to judicial custody in Thoothukudi, had highlighted the prevalence of police brutality in the State. While U.P. has recorded the highest number of deaths in judicial custody in the last six years among all the States, Tamil Nadu has this ignominious distinction among the southern States. Deaths recorded in judicial custody were far higher than those in police custody. It is significant that the National Human Rights Commission has not recommended prosecution in even one such case during this period. Disciplinary action was recommended in 0.2% of the cases

Judicial custody

The map shows the number of deaths reported while suspects were in judicial custody between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (up to Feb. 28)

Police custody

The map shows the number of deaths reported while suspects were in police custody between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (up to Feb. 28)

NHRC recommendations

The graph shows the custodial deaths in the period and the cases recommended for compensation, disciplinary action and prosecution by the NHRC

Definitions

What is police custody ?

Following a complaint about a crime, the police arrest a suspect in order to prevent him from committing other offensive acts. The police have the physical custody of the suspect and may interrogate him. They have to produce the suspect before a judge within 24 hours of the arrest

What is judicial custody?

This is when an accused is in the custody of a Magistrate. In police custody, the accused is lodged in a police station, whereas in judicial custody, he is lodged in prison. Police custody may extend only up to 15 days but judicial custody may extend up to 90 days

Source: Lok Sabha for data, ecourts.gov for definitions

