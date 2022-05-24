Data | Rural inflation peaks across States, except in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

New Delhi, 22/09/2020. Photo Feature -- A grocery shop near the railway track in Sarai Rohilla area. Photo by R. V. Moorthy / The Hindu | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

May 24, 2022 18:26 IST

The high prices of food and beverages was one of the primary drivers of rural inflation and within it, the prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and meat and fish increased the most