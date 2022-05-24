Data | Rural inflation peaks across States, except in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Vignesh Radhakrishnan May 24, 2022 18:26 IST

The high prices of food and beverages was one of the primary drivers of rural inflation and within it, the prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and meat and fish increased the most

The high prices of food and beverages was one of the primary drivers of rural inflation and within it, the prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and meat and fish increased the most

In April 2022, rural inflation accelerated to double digits in at least four big States — West Bengal, Telangana, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh — and was between 9% and 10% in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. It was less than 6% in only four States/UTs — Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The high prices of food and beverages was one of the primary drivers of rural inflation. Rural food inflation accelerated to over 11% in Telangana and Haryana and between 10% and 11% in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Food inflation was the lowest in Kerala and Tamil Nadu: below 5%. Within rural food inflation, the prices of vegetables, oils and fats, and meat and fish increased the most. In Haryana, rural vegetable inflation accelerated to 25% in April 2022. In Telangana, meat and fish inflation accelerated to 20.8%. General rural inflation The chart lists the overall rural inflation across select States in April across various years. Statewise data were not available in April 2020 and April 2021 owing to the pandemic. The deeper the brown, the higher the rural inflation. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode Rural food inflation The chart lists the rural inflation in April 2022 for food & beverages and select categories under the term, across major States. The deeper the brown, the higher the rural inflation in April 2022. Hover over the chart to find the exact figure Source: MOSPI Also read: Explained | What’s fuelling higher inflation in rural India?



