Data | Rice sowing hit as monsoon stalled, stock averts crisis

Villagers living inside the Similipal Biosphere uprooting paddy saplings before to replant them on their agricultural fields at Gudugudia panchayat area near to Jashipur of Mayurbhanj district of Odisha | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Barring Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, all major-rice producing States have witnessed a significant decline in paddy acreages

After a slow start, the Southwest monsoon has arrived in most parts of the country except Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Punjab. Given that three of these five regions are the top producers of rice, paddy output may take a significant hit if rainfall continues to remain poor. However, rice and paddy stocks in government godowns are about four times higher than the required amount to run the public distribution system and maintain strategic reserves.

Kharif acreage

The graph shows the change in area sown (lakh hectares) with Kharif crops as of July 15, 2022 compared to a year ago. The area sown with rice decreased by 27 lakh hectares (ha).

Rice acreage

The chart plots the production of rice between 2012 and 2020 (horizontal axis) against the change in area sown with rice in 2022 as compared to a year ago (vertical axis). U.P., the second-largest producer, recorded a decline of 8 lakh ha in area sown with rice this year. Barring Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, all major-rice producing States have witnessed a significant decline in paddy acreages.

Monsoon pattern

The map depicts the change in rainfall during the second week of July compared to the long period average. In the first two weeks of the Southwest monsoon, rainfall was largely deficient across India. In the subsequent weeks, while it picked up in other areas, it continued to remain deficient or largely deficient in major rice-producing States .

Buffer stocks

The chart shows the amount of rice and unmilled paddy available in the Central pool as of July 1 every year. The levels in 2022 were 100 lakh tonnes more than the amount needed for PDS and reserves.

Source: Agricoop, IMD, FCI

