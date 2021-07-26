Data

Data | Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh continue to face vaccine supply crunch despite wasting minimal doses

The government on Tuesday dismissed media reports that claimed that India will miss the end-July target of administering 50 crore Covid vaccine doses as “ill-informed and misrepresenting” and asserted that over 51.60 crore vaccine doses will be supplied from January to July 31.   | Photo Credit: Govarthan M

States such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continue to experience a crunch in their COVID-19 vaccine supply, while Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand are enjoying a relatively better stock position. Among the States experiencing a crunch, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have wasted minimal doses, while Tamil Nadu has extracted the most extra doses. Moreover, India’s vaccine utilisation rate is about 93% on July 20.

■ Tamil Nadu has extracted 5,88,243 extra doses between May 1 and July 13, the highest in the country, which forms 3.91% of the doses supplied to the State by July 20.

■ As the State-wise split of public and private vaccine doses received and administered was not available, an accurate State-wise utilisation rate could not be computed. However, India’s overall rate of 93% indicates that the usage will hover over that number in most States.

Share of potential doses

The slope graph shows the % of the population that can be potentially administered with at least one dose of the vaccine, with the supply available at three different time periods — May 11, June 9 and July 20. Data doesn’t include vaccines supplied to private hospitals.

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Utilisation percentage

While the wastage of doses is low across most States, the utilisation of supplied doses is also very high. Of all the vaccines supplied to the States by the Centre, 93% have been utilised as on July 20. The State-wise split of the utilisation % could not be depicted due to inconsistent data.

Wastage factor

The table lists the extra vaccine doses extracted as a % of supply on July 20 and the absolute number of doses wasted by select States. Tamil Nadu tops the States in extra doses extracted, followed by Kerala and W.B.

Source: Lok Sabha, Health Ministry

Also read| Ramping up supply: On COVID-19 vaccination woes

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Data Point
Related Articles

Data | Urban workers hit the most during national COVID-19 lockdown

Data | India's excess deaths could be highest among nations with the most recorded COVID-19 fatalities

Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate improved in all States between June-July 2021

Data | COVID-19 cases rising in the north-eastern States

Data | Are coercive steps needed to control population while passive methods work?

Data | Age no bar for the Big Three in men's tennis as their dominance continues

Data | Medical expenses climb after second wave, adds to financial stress

Data | Kharif sowing takes a hit as southwest monsoon stalls

Data | Only 1 in 4 teachers in India trained to teach online classes

Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccination slows down in first 10 days of July

Data | People in South India are far more liberal in matters of religion and nationalism: survey

Data | Tirath Singh Rawat vacates office in less than four months: CMs with shortest stints

Data | As India's vaccination drive gathers pace, women are being left behind

Data | Delta variant drives COVID-19 infection surge in the world

Data | COVID-19 vaccination rate hits record pace in last 10 days of June

Data | Indians are spending more but eating less in the post-pandemic period

Data | In 11 Indian States, fewer than 40% households covered with health insurance as of 2019-20

Data | India crosses the 3 crore mark in COVID-19 cases, lags behind in vaccinations
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 10:33:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-point/article35530132.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY