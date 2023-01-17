  • 4.95% Is the wholesale price-based inflation in December 2022, decelerating to a 22-month low, mainly due to a fall in prices of food articles, such as vegetables, on easing supply side pressure and a higher base of last year. This is the seventh straight month of declining Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation. It was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27 per cent in December 2021.
  • 61.2% The sharp sequential rise in capital spending by the Central and State governments, lifting fresh investment plans announced in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022-23 to ₹7.1 lakh crore, even though private sector investments dropped 41% from ₹6.31 lakh crore in Q2 to ₹3.71 lakh crore between October and December 2022.
  • 5.72% India’s retail inflation in December 2022 — keeping it below the central bank’s 6% tolerance threshold for the second straight month after a ten-month streak above it. A steep 15.1% fall in vegetable prices in December 2022 drove down India’s retail inflation. There was, however, little relief beyond vegetables as inflation in food items such as cereals, milk, and spices accelerated further to 13.8%, 8.5% and 20.3%, respectively.
  • 40% of India’s total wealth is owned by the richest 1% of the country, while the bottom half of the population together share just about 3% of the wealth, a new study by Oxfam International revealed. Releasing the India supplement of its annual inequality report at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the organisation said that taxing India’s 10-richest at 5% could fetch funds to bring all children back to school.
  • 6.6% India’s economic growth rate in the next financial year from 6.9% in 2022-23, according to the World Bank’s latest projection. India, however, is expected to be the fastest-growing economy of the seven largest emerging-market and developing economies (EMDEs), it said. The growth rate in FY23 compares with 8.7% in the previous year. For 2024-25, the growth rate is projected at 6.1%.