To code or not to code: A data journalist’s dilemma

December 08, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated December 09, 2023 01:06 pm IST

In my opinion, data journalists are no different from any other journalists. They’re not just geeks or nerds playing with codes and fancy data visualisations. Their main job is to tell a story, like any other reporter, using tools or codes only to help them do that. It’s always the story that matters the most, not the tools, graphs, or code.

Due to this approach towards data journalism, I have never felt the need to master coding techniques, while many of my colleagues have always felt it was important to do so. I believed that the time invested in learning to code would be better spent on reading and enhancing my knowledge, which is crucial for crafting compelling data stories.

However, over time, I began to recognise a gap in my skill set. On significant occasions like election days, I found myself reliant on professional coders or journalist-coders to extract live election data. This reliance did not sit well with me. Despite repeatedly resolving to learn to code, the sheer magnitude of the task led me to procrastinate. This cycle of delay ultimately turned into frustration.

For journalists like me, who want to enjoy the benefits of coding but neither have the inclination nor the time to invest in learning it, language models such as ChatGPT are a godsend. Initially, I dabbled with ChatGPT to perform basic tasks like cleaning Excel data, creating simple graphs, and converting PDFs to Excel. I detailed these experiences in a previous Data Point newsletter.

However, those initial trials with ChatGPT were conducted in a more laid-back environment. If they succeeded, great; if not, it was acceptable. There was no delivery pressure since these were merely tests, and alternative methods were always available for completing the work. Election day work, on the other hand, doesn’t provide such leniency. It’s a critical situation as without the scraped data, the comprehensive full-page data special that The Hindu Data Team typically produces the day after every election won’t materialise. The scraped data must be entered into a Google sheet, which is then transformed into meaningful stories, after going through a complex set of pre-written formulas in the Excel sheets.

The election commission introduced a fresh method for sharing election data this time, but we were ready for it. Having already encountered the new format during the recent by-elections a month ago, we knew what to anticipate. Utilising the paid version of ChatGPT, we instructed the language model to navigate the election commission’s website by providing it with the necessary URLs and explaining how to retrieve specific data. For example, we found constituency numbers within the website URLs, while the voting data was located within tables.

Following roughly 30 minutes of engaging dialogue with the AI, and experimenting with different approaches, we successfully crafted an ideal Python script for scraping the election website. The code was efficient, executed its task impeccably, and aligned precisely with the requirements. This is an exemplary tool for journalists seeking to harness coding advantages without needing to write code themselves. Additionally, ChatGPT included concise comments with each code segment, enhancing understanding of the underlying processes. Therefore, AI isn’t only for task completion but also serves as an excellent resource for those aspiring to learn Python.

This link contains some of the initial conversations I had with chatGPT to generate the code.

Recap

Jammu and Kashmir U.T. is currently facing an electricity crisis , with the duration of power outages extending to over 18 hours a day in recent days. The region has been prone to power cuts; which had previously peaked during the pandemic two years back. Data showed that KPDCL and JPDCL, the electrification wings of the U.T., had the highest duration as well as number of non-momentary electric interruptions in 2021-22 compared to that of other States/U.T.s, with over 37 days of power cuts that year. Further, while uninterrupted electricity is yet to be realised in many rural regions across the country, the power situation in urban regions in J&K is also worrisome. With over 736 hours worth of cuts, J&K U.T. lags other States in this measure by a wide margin. In recent years, Indian Railways has replaced Sleeper or Second-Class coaches with AC coaches, impacting travellers who struggle to secure reservations or face the higher costs of AC tickets. Incidents of passengers occupying reserved compartments have become more frequent, with one such incident popping up on social media showing how a man was unable to access his AC seat during Deepavali due to people with unreserved tickets overcrowding AC coaches, causing him to miss going home. Data shows a notable increase in AC seat shares (over 5% points) in Central, Northern, and Western Railways, while Second Class shares have decreased by about 10% points or more. Yet, a subsequent report by the Data team reveals how Indian Railways justifies these decisions due to the challenging economic condition of the service. Before the pandemic, railways spent ₹98 to earn ₹100, but in 2021-22, it increased to ₹107 for every ₹100 earned. Poor revenue generation has forced reliance on extra-budgetary resources like LIC funds and market borrowings for capital expenditure. In November, five States- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram- went for State Assembly elections. Amidst, the election campaigns and the verbal wrestling matches among political leaders, we looked at how most of these States fared compared to others in economic and socio-political indicators. For instance, Madhya Pradesh has remained behind most States in almost all States, while Rajasthan showed significant progress in many indicators, except in those that pertain to women’s empowerment. Telangana’s progress in economic indicators failed to translate into growth in social indicators, because of which its HDI remains poor. And though Chhattisgarh has shown relative progress with time, it still lags behind most States, except in the case of the share of people in the State covered under health insurance.

Fortnightly figures

4.87% was India’s retail inflation in October, easing to a four-month low, from over 5% in September. Though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%, the rise in vegetable prices eased to 2.7% from 3.4%. RBI expects inflation to average 5.6% between October and December and is unlikely to lower interest rates anytime soon as the food price situation is resistant to change.

was India’s retail inflation in October, easing to a four-month low, from over 5% in September. Though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%, the rise in vegetable prices eased to 2.7% from 3.4%. RBI expects inflation to average 5.6% between October and December and is unlikely to lower interest rates anytime soon as the food price situation is resistant to change. -0.52% was India’s wholesale inflation in October as it remained in the negative for the seventh month in a row. Inflation was -0.26% in September. In October 2022, the wholesale price inflation had reached 8.4%, establishing a substantial base effect for the previous month’s index. The wholesale food index increased by 1.07% in October compared to the year-earlier period, with food prices up 1% sequentially from September levels as well. But the trends within the food basket were divergent with prices of items like onions and pulses posing risks to the retail inflation trajectory which eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October.

was India’s wholesale inflation in October as it remained in the negative for the seventh month in a row. Inflation was -0.26% in September. In October 2022, the wholesale price inflation had reached 8.4%, establishing a substantial base effect for the previous month’s index. The wholesale food index increased by 1.07% in October compared to the year-earlier period, with food prices up 1% sequentially from September levels as well. But the trends within the food basket were divergent with prices of items like onions and pulses posing risks to the retail inflation trajectory which eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October. 41 workers were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi on November 28, after their 17-day ordeal in the dark under-construction passage that started early in the morning of November 12, the day of Deepavali. It was one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations taken up in India.

workers were rescued from the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakashi on November 28, after their 17-day ordeal in the dark under-construction passage that started early in the morning of November 12, the day of Deepavali. It was one of the most challenging and dangerous rescue operations taken up in India. 15,500 people have been killed in Gaza, about 70% of them women and children — a death toll that has sparked global alarm and mass demonstrations, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Air strikes have since intensified in Gaza’s south, said James Elder, a spokesman for the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF. Israel has vowed decisive action against Hamas in retaliation for their October 7 attacks, which claimed about 1,200 lives, mostly civilians, and involved the abduction of 240 hostages, as per Israeli authorities.

people have been killed in Gaza, about 70% of them women and children — a death toll that has sparked global alarm and mass demonstrations, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Air strikes have since intensified in Gaza’s south, said James Elder, a spokesman for the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF. Israel has vowed decisive action against Hamas in retaliation for their October 7 attacks, which claimed about 1,200 lives, mostly civilians, and involved the abduction of 240 hostages, as per Israeli authorities. 3 out of 4 States were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State Assembly election whose results were announced on December 3. BJP won in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the 2023 State elections, while the Congress gained power in Telangana. The party will now be in power in 12 States on its own, while the Congress, the second-largest national party, will come down to three after losing Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Flashback

While Deepavali is a very auspicious festival, it is sadly also the time when pollution peaks in most cities in India due to the bursting of crackers. This year’s hour-by-hour particulate matter levels data show that many Indian cities registered this year’s highest pollution levels around Deepavali day, especially the day after Deepavali (November 13). In seven Indian cities analysed — Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata — the hourly pollution levels crossed the 500 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3) mark around Deepavali day.

Last year’s data revealed that despite State governments across India announcing restrictions on bursting crackers, cities in the south and west reported record pollution levels, while the measures worked to an extent in eastern India and parts of the north. Further, data also detailed the quantum of PM 2.5 particles emitted by different firecrackers. The data also translated into a Data video which crossed 4,000 views.

Chart of the week

On 7 October 2023, in an unexpected attack by Hamas, more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, mostly civilians, were killed and 248 taken hostage. In retaliation, Israeli forces pounded on Palestinian territories, in one of the bloodiest wars in the region, Telecommunication and water to Gaza were cut off while the Israeli forces bombarded residential neighbourhoods and public places killing thousands of civilians, mainly women and children. The UN agencies condemned the attack while keeping track of the daily onslaught

.When the death toll crossed 11,000, the Data team put up a full-page graphic on the daily attacks on various regions in the Gaza Strip . Data showed how despite asking civilians to move to the south of Gaza to escape from the attacks, the Israeli forces continued airstrikes on Khan Younis and Rafah.

Moreover, there was news of airstrikes on hospitals where civilians sought treatment. The map highlights health facilities which got hit in Israeli airstrikes

At present, post the Israeli ceasefire between 24 November 2023 to 30 November 2023, the death toll has crossed the 15,000 mark.

Thank you for reading this week’s edition of the Data Point newsletter! To subscribe, click here. Please send your feedback to vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in and rebecca.varghese@thehindu.co.in

