  • 142.86 crore is India’s projected population by mid-2023, ahead of China’s 142.57 crore, according to data released by the United Nations. With 29 lakh more people in the country, India is expected to overtake China as the world’s most populous country. Contrary to the alarm bells about exploding numbers, population trends everywhere point to slower growth and ageing societies. Two-thirds of people now live in a country where lifetime fertility corresponds with zero growth, with only eight countries accounting for half the projected growth in global population by 2050 
  • ₹14.6 lakh crore is worth of the project investments in India in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2023. This quarter saw the highest-ever investments, driven by private sector outlays that also hit an all-time high of ₹10.5 lakh crore. The record uptick is led by manufacturing investments, lifting the total new investment projects announced in India during a financial year to a fresh peak of ₹37 lakh crore in 2022-23.
  • 6.03% was the rise in total goods exports in 2022-23, at $447.46 billion, while the import bill surged by a steeper 16.5% to $714 billion. In March, India’s goods exports declined for the second successive month, falling a sharp 13.9% to $38.38 billion while imports dipped 7.9% to $58.11 billion. The goods trade deficit rose almost 40% to over $266 billion in 2022-23, compared to $190 billion in 2021-22, according to the Commerce Ministry.
  • 754 Indians stranded in war-torn Sudan were evacuated and brought back to India on April 28, 2023, under Operation Kaveri. While 392 people arrived in New Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force, another batch of 362 Indians were brought to Bengaluru. The total number of Indians brought home now stands at 1,360, according to official data. Indians have been rescued in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other areas to Port Sudan. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.
  • 5.66% was India’s consumer inflation in March 2023, sliding below the 6% mark for the first time in 2023 — and only the third time in the last 15 months. The drop was aided by base effects, as the same month had recorded an almost 7% price rise last year. March’s inflation level was last witnessed in December 2021, following which prices rose at a pace faster than the Central Bank’s upper tolerance threshold of 6% for ten months in a row.