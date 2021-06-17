Data | Only 29% rural girls attended higher secondary school in Gujarat in 2019-20

Attendance levels decline as students reach higher secondary level file photo SRIRAM MA

17 June 2021 20:50 IST

Drop in school attendance level was much lower in rural Kerala and highest in rural Gujarat

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, in 2019-20, only 29% of girl students attended higher secondary school in rural Gujarat, compared to a figure of 93.6% for rural Kerala. Similarly, only 45% of male students attended higher secondary school in rural Gujarat, compared to 90.8% in rural Kerala. In all States analysed, school attendance dropped as the education level increased. Specifically, the fall was more pronounced when students reached the higher secondary level. While the drop in attendance was much lower in rural Kerala, it was the highest in rural Gujarat.

Key: Age 6-10 (Primary school), 11-13 (Upper primary), 14-15 (Secondary), 16-17 (Higher secondary)

The table below shows attendance level among rural girls

The table below shows attendance level among rural boys

Observations

1. In Bihar, attendance levels were relatively poor right from primary level of education. They were also poor in Meghalaya and Nagaland for the same level.

2. In 10 States, less than 70% of rural girl students attended higher secondary school. Similarly, poor levels were observed among rural boys in 9 States.

3. Rural Gujarat recorded the highest fall in attendance levels as students progressed from lower to higher education.

4. The attendance levels did not drop much in rural Kerala with the increase in education levels.

Note: Data are for 18 States/UTs for which detailed tables were released recently by the NFHS-5. All the figures pertain to 2019-20.

