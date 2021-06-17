Data

Data | Only 29% rural girls attended higher secondary school in Gujarat in 2019-20

According to the National Family Health Survey-5, in 2019-20, only 29% of girl students attended higher secondary school in rural Gujarat, compared to a figure of 93.6% for rural Kerala. Similarly, only 45% of male students attended higher secondary school in rural Gujarat, compared to 90.8% in rural Kerala. In all States analysed, school attendance dropped as the education level increased. Specifically, the fall was more pronounced when students reached the higher secondary level. While the drop in attendance was much lower in rural Kerala, it was the highest in rural Gujarat.

Key: Age 6-10 (Primary school), 11-13 (Upper primary), 14-15 (Secondary), 16-17 (Higher secondary)

The table below shows attendance level among rural girls

image/svg+xml
 

The table below shows attendance level among rural boys

image/svg+xml

Observations

1. In Bihar, attendance levels were relatively poor right from primary level of education. They were also poor in Meghalaya and Nagaland for the same level.

2. In 10 States, less than 70% of rural girl students attended higher secondary school. Similarly, poor levels were observed among rural boys in 9 States.

3. Rural Gujarat recorded the highest fall in attendance levels as students progressed from lower to higher education.

4. The attendance levels did not drop much in rural Kerala with the increase in education levels.

 

Note: Data are for 18 States/UTs for which detailed tables were released recently by the NFHS-5. All the figures pertain to 2019-20.

 

Also read | Higher education in Kerala needs a new chapter

 


