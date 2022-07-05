Data | Omicron variant BA.2 and its sub-lineages responsible for latest COVID-19 surge

Daily average cases in the U.S. near the 1.2 lakh mark on July 1 - the highest among all countries - a 12% increase from a fortnight ago

Daily average cases in the U.S. near the 1.2 lakh mark on July 1 - the highest among all countries - a 12% increase from a fortnight ago

In at least 93 nations, the average number of new COVID-19 cases is rising. The U.S. is leading the list with the seven-day average of new cases nearly touching 1.2 lakh cases as of July 1, a 12% increase from a fortnight ago. Italy and Brazil have recorded more than a 100% increase in cases from a fortnight ago. However, the severity of cases seems to be lower in this wave. The share of patients in ICUs is relatively low compared to what we saw in the previous waves in select high-burden countries. In most countries, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is still the leading sub-variant responsible for most cases. Except in the U.S., at least 50% of the population has received their booster shots in other high-burden countries.

Cases creeping up again

The chart shows the average number of new cases as of July 1 and the % change from a fortnight ago. In Germany, for instance, 88,788 average new cases were reported on July 1, a 55% increase from a fortnight ago

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Small threat?

The chart shows the number of ICU patients as a share of the total patients hospitalised in select high-burden countries. The share of ICU patients due to the new wave of COVID-19 infections is lower than the previous waves. This indicates lower severity of infections

Variants of concern

The table shows the share of Omicron lineages and sub-lineages responsible for COVID-19 cases in India and in select countries. The BA.2 and its sub-lineages are responsible for a majority of the infections in the ongoing wave

Booster progress

The graph shows the COVID-19 vaccine boosters administered per 100 people in India and in select countries. Except the U.S., at least 50% of the population in other countries have received booster doses

Source: OURWORLDINDATA, outbreak.info

Also read: Data | COVID-19 hospitalisations rise in Mumbai, Chennai