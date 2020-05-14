Data | Obesity linked to serious coronavirus illness even in younger patients, poor too are at high risk

Earlier studies from South Korea and China showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate increased significantly for older patients and those with pre-existing conditions. Recent studies from the U.S., the U.K. and France show that obesity is a risk factor, and that the virus infects and causes deaths more among the poorer sections of society.

French study

In a single centre in France, 124 consecutive patients admitted in intensive care for COVID-19 were studied for the link between Body Mass Index (BMI) and requirement for invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). Graph 1 shows that the share of overweight (represented in blue) (25-30 kg/m2), obese (represented in orange) (30-34) & severely obese (represented in red) (>34) people are more among COVID-19 patients than among non-COVID-19 severe acute respiratory infection patients (both categories were admitted to intensive care in 2019.) Also, there is a relatively low share of lean (represented in green) (BMI <25) people among COVID-19 patients.

Share of COVID-19 and Non-COVID-19 patients by BMI

image/svg+xml 0 50 100 p<0.0001 Non-COVID-19 patients (%) 0 50 100 COVID-19 patients (%) Graph 1

Graph 2 shows that among COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care, a higher share of obese patients needed IMV.

COVID-19 patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation

image/svg+xml 0 50 100 IMV needed (%) The need for IMV indicates severity of the disease Graph 2

New York study

A study of 3,615 COVID-19 patients who visited an academic hospital in New York shows that obesity increased the risk of severity even among relatively younger patients. For instance, patients who were highly obese (BMI >34 kg/m2) and were aged less than 60 years were 3.6 times more likely to be admitted to ICU compared to patients in the same age group who had a BMI lesser than 30.

How likely COVID-19 patients with BMI more than 30 were admitted to acute care or intensive care

image/svg+xml BMI (patients <60 years) Likelihood of admission to: Acute care ICU 30-34 2 times 1.8 times >34 2.2 times 3.6 times

Poor worst hit

A study of 8,250 COVID-19 patients admitted to critical care in the U.K. shows that nearly 50% of patients were from the poorest 40% of the population.

Critically ill COVID-19 patients by wealth quintile in the U.K.

image/svg+xml 20.0 (Least deprived) (Most deprived) 20.0 20.0 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 20.0 20.0 14.8 1 2 3 4 5 16.2 19.5 24.7 24.8 General population Patients critically ill with COVID-19

Fatalities

Table shows that the share of COVID-19 patients who died in critical care was highest among the poorest sections while in the past, viral diseases did not exhibit such a pattern.

COVID-19 fatalities by wealth quintile in the U.K.

image/svg+xml *Viral pneumonia patients from 2017-19 Wealth quintile Among COVID-19 patients Among non-COVID patients* 5 (most deprived) 48% died 21.1% died 4 49.1% 21.9% 3 46.3% 21.9% 2 45.7% 22.2% 1 44.1% 21.7%

