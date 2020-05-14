Data | Obesity linked to serious coronavirus illness even in younger patients, poor too are at high risk

Data

Madrid: Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patients at one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Ramon y Cajal hospital in Madrid, Spain, Spain, Friday, April 24, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

Patients who were highly obese and were aged less than 60 years were 3.6 times more likely to be admitted to ICU than patients without obesity

Earlier studies from South Korea and China showed that the COVID-19 fatality rate increased significantly for older patients and those with pre-existing conditions. Recent studies from the U.S., the U.K. and France show that obesity is a risk factor, and that the virus infects and causes deaths more among the poorer sections of society.

French study

In a single centre in France, 124 consecutive patients admitted in intensive care for COVID-19 were studied for the link between Body Mass Index (BMI) and requirement for invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV). Graph 1 shows that the share of overweight (represented in blue) (25-30 kg/m2), obese (represented in orange) (30-34) & severely obese (represented in red) (>34) people are more among COVID-19 patients than among non-COVID-19 severe acute respiratory infection patients (both categories were admitted to intensive care in 2019.) Also, there is a relatively low share of lean (represented in green) (BMI <25) people among COVID-19 patients.

Share of COVID-19 and Non-COVID-19 patients by BMI

image/svg+xml 0 50 100 p<0.0001 Non-COVID-19 patients (%) 0 50 100 COVID-19 patients (%) Graph 1

Graph 2 shows that among COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care, a higher share of obese patients needed IMV.

COVID-19 patients requiring invasive mechanical ventilation

image/svg+xml 0 50 100 IMV needed (%) The need for IMV indicates severity of the disease Graph 2
 

New York study

A study of 3,615 COVID-19 patients who visited an academic hospital in New York shows that obesity increased the risk of severity even among relatively younger patients. For instance, patients who were highly obese (BMI >34 kg/m2) and were aged less than 60 years were 3.6 times more likely to be admitted to ICU compared to patients in the same age group who had a BMI lesser than 30.

How likely COVID-19 patients with BMI more than 30 were admitted to acute care or intensive care

image/svg+xml BMI (patients <60 years) Likelihood of admission to: Acute care ICU 30-34 2 times 1.8 times >34 2.2 times 3.6 times
 

Poor worst hit

A study of 8,250 COVID-19 patients admitted to critical care in the U.K. shows that nearly 50% of patients were from the poorest 40% of the population.

Critically ill COVID-19 patients by wealth quintile in the U.K.

image/svg+xml 20.0 (Least deprived) (Most deprived) 20.0 20.0 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 20.0 20.0 14.8 1 2 3 4 5 16.2 19.5 24.7 24.8 General population Patients critically ill with COVID-19
 

Fatalities

Table shows that the share of COVID-19 patients who died in critical care was highest among the poorest sections while in the past, viral diseases did not exhibit such a pattern.

COVID-19 fatalities by wealth quintile in the U.K.

image/svg+xml *Viral pneumonia patients from 2017-19 Wealth quintile Among COVID-19 patients Among non-COVID patients* 5 (most deprived) 48% died 21.1% died 4 49.1% 21.9% 3 46.3% 21.9% 2 45.7% 22.2% 1 44.1% 21.7%

 

Sources:

French study: “High prevalence of obesity in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV2) requiring invasive mechanical ventilation”, Arthur Simonnet et al.

New York Study: “Obesity in patients younger than 60 years is a risk factor for Covid-19 hospital admission”, Jennifer Lighter et al.

U.K. study: ICNARC Case Mix Programme Database.

