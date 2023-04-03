April 03, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Last week, a new case of custodial torture surfaced in Tamil Nadu, causing anger and horror throughout the State. The gruesome nature of the charges levelled against Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh, which includes breaking the teeth of detenues (persons held lawfully in custody) and crushing their testicles, brought back memories of the brutal treatment in 2020 of a father and son at the Sattankulam police station in Thoothukudi, after which the duo died.

Tamil Nadu has a long history of police excess. According to data from the Lok Sabha, 478 deaths were reported while suspects were in judicial or police custody between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (up to February 28), as shown in Map 1. In the past six years, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of fatalities (2,580) in judicial/police custody among all the States, while Tamil Nadu reported the highest number among the southern States. In total, 11,419 such deaths were recorded in India in the period considered. It is important to note, though, that not all custody deaths are due to police excess.

Map 1

The chart shows the State-wise deaths of suspects in judicial or police custody between 2016-17 and 2021-22 (up to February 28). The darker the colour, higher the number of deaths

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered the suspension of the police officer. While swift action has been promised by the government, data show that rarely have police officers been convicted in cases related to custodial torture, illegal detentions and custodial deaths. Police officers have rarely been held accountable for custodial violence not just in Tamil Nadu but throughout India.

As shown in Chart 2, in India, only 286 magisterial/judicial enquiries were ordered into the deaths in police custody/lockup for both persons on remand and not on remand between 2017 and 2021. In this period, only 114 policemen were arrested in relation to such deaths and only 79 were charge sheeted, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. However, not a single policeman was convicted. In the same period, Tamil Nadu conducted 39 magisterial/judicial enquiries into deaths in police custody. But no policeman was charge sheeted, arrested or convicted in these cases.

Chart 2

The chart shows the number of magisterial/judicial enquiries ordered into the deaths in police custody/lockup, policemen arrested, charge sheeted and convicted between 2017 and 2021

On Wednesday, in response to a special call attention motion, Mr. Stalin stated that “the (State) government would not make any compromises when it came to the violation of human rights at police stations.” As seen in past data, convictions of State police personnel have been rare in cases of human rights violations. Chart 3 shows that only 25 cases of human rights violations related to illegal detention and torture/causing hurt/injury were filed against police personnel in India between 2017 and 2021. Sixteen police personnel were charge sheeted and 15 were arrested for such violations in this period. In India, only three policemen were convicted.

Chart 3

The chart shows the number of cases of human rights violations related to illegal detention and torture/causing hurt/injury registered against police personnel , policemen arrested, charge sheeted and convicted between 2017 and 2021

Another distressing fact is that Tamil Nadu held the highest number of detenues in India — 1,775 detenues, as on December 31, 2021. This number was much higher than the number in the State that ranked second on the list (Table 4). Moreover, in Tamil Nadu, the share of Scheduled Caste detainees was significantly disproportionate to the community’s population. About 37% of the detenues were Scheduled Castes in 2021 in the State, while the community’s share in the State’s population was 20%. This imbalance was also seen in Gujarat, though to a lesser degree, among States with a high number of detenues. This shows that the issue of custodial violence in which detenues are beaten up or even killed is also disproportionately affecting the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu.

Table 4

The table shows the total number of detenues, the share of Scheduled Caste (SC) among the detainees and their SC share in the population of the top five States with the highest number of detenues recorded as on December 31, 2021

Source: National Crime Records Bureau, Prison Statistics India 2021 and the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha answers

