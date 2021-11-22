Data | More than 50% Americans disapprove Joe Biden's work as President

22 November 2021 20:43 IST

Google search trends indicate that interest in Afghanistan peaked on August 15, the day Kabul fell. Following this, Biden's rating dropped below 50%

As Joe Biden nears one year in office, over 50% of Americans disapprove of his work as President. Those who approve have touched a low of 43%. During his first six months in office, Biden's approval rating remained fairly consistent but started dipping from mid-August. When he took oath, Americans largely approved of his response to the COVID-19 crisis and his rating remained well above 60%. As the cases started rising from mid-July, his rating took a hit. It dropped further when the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

Google search trends indicate that interest in Afghanistan peaked on August 15, the day Kabul fell. Following this, Biden's rating dropped below 50%. COVID-19 cases are on the decline and interest in Afghanistan is waning, but Biden's rating is yet to recover. While his performance so far has been significantly better than that of Donald Trump, it pales in comparison to that of Barack Obama.

Poor ratings

The chart shows the share of Americans who approve (green) /disapprove (red) of Biden's work as President. During the first six months, he had an average approval rating of 51%. However, from mid-August, his approval rating started dipping and as of November 17, it is 43%, among his lowest. His disapproval rating has, meanwhile, climbed to an all-time high of 51.6%.

COVID-19 crisis

The chart shows the share of Americans who approve (green)/disapprove (red) Biden's response to the COVID-19 crisis. When Biden took office, new cases (blue) were falling and 69% of Americans approved of his COVID-19 response. However, with the resurgence of cases in mid-July, his approval rating took a hit, and by October it dropped below 50%. Interestingly, though cases are declining now, his approval rating has not gone up.

Afghan war

The chart shows Google search trends for the word 'Afghanistan' in the U.S. (right axis) and Biden's approval ratings (left axis). Interest in Afghanistan peaked in America on August 15, the day Kabul was captured by the Taliban. The following day, Biden's approval rating dropped below 50% for the first time in his tenure. While interest in Afghanistan has waned, his rating is yet to go up.

Better than Trump

The chart compares approval ratings of the first 300 days of Biden's tenure with that of past two Presidents - Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Biden's approval ratings have been significantly higher than Trump's. Due to the factors mentioned above, the gap between the approval ratings of the two Presidents has narrowed. Biden's popularity, since he took oath, never matched that of Obama. While his approval rating has bottomed out at 43%, Obama had a rating of over 50% when he completed 300 days in office.

