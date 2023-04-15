April 15, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Karnataka, which is going to the polls in less than a month, hosts many of India’s richest MLAs in its Assembly. On average, a Karnataka MLA has assets worth Rs. 34.6 crore, the highest among all the States. With assets worth Rs. 27.9 crore on average, Andhra Pradesh MLAs come second. Maharashtra MLAs, with assets worth Rs. 22.4 crore, came third. These conclusions are based on the Association for Democratic Reform’s finance reports of MLAs. The data pertain to MLAs elected during the latest Assembly elections in each State and not to sitting MLAs.

In general, the southern and western regions host many of the richest MLAs in terms of assets (Chart 1). On the other hand, the eastern States host relatively poor MLAs. For instance, in the south, the average assets held by MLAs crossed Rs. 25 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. In the west, the average assets crossed Rs. 20 crores in Goa and Maharashtra. But in the east, the average assets did not cross Rs. 5 crore in Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand or Bihar. Kerala, along with the north-eastern States of Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam, also hosts relatively poor MLAs.

Chart 1

The chart shows the State-wise average assets of an MLA in ₹ crore.

The Congress in Karnataka leads other party-State combinations by a wide margin (Chart 2). Karnataka Congress MLAs have, on average, assets worth Rs. 60 crore. They are followed by Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs with average assets worth Rs. 23.5 crore and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs with average assets of Rs. 17.4 crore.

With Rs. 27 crore, BJP MLAs in Maharashtra have the second-highest average assets among all the party-State combinations. MLAs of the YSR Congress Party with average assets of Rs. 22.4 crore also have relatively rich MLAs.

Chart 2

The chart shows the average assets in ₹ crore for various party-State combinations. For this analysis, only parties that had at least 30 MLAs in a State were considered.

The average assets of re-elected Congress MLAs in Karnataka increased by Rs. 43.5 crore on average or 108% in the latest polls compared to previous elections (Chart 3). The average assets of the re-elected MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) increased by Rs. 32 crore or 78%. The average assets of the re-elected MLAs of the Assam BJP increased by 124% or Rs. 2.5 crore. In Maharashtra, the average assets of re-elected BJP MLAs increased by 81% or Rs. 12.4 crore; those of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs increased by 123% or Rs. 10 crore; and those of the Shiv Sena increased by 135% or Rs. 10.7 crore. In terms of an increase in the average assets of re-elected MLAs, most parties in Maharashtra stood out.

Chart 3

The chart shows the change in re-elected MLAs’ average assets in the latest election compared to the previous polls. Each circle corresponds to a party-State combination and circle sizes correspond to the number of re-elected MLAs. Only those parties with at least five re-elected MLAs were considered. (Red circle) indicates BJP, (blue circle) indicates INC

With assets of over Rs. 1,000 crore, N. Nagaraju (M.T.B) who got elected from a Congress ticket in Karnataka but later joined the BJP, is the richest among all the MLAs, followed by D.K. Shivakumar from the Congress and Karnataka with over Rs. 840 crore (Chart 4).

With over Rs. 650 crore, Nara Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP in Andhra Pradesh and Jayanthibhai Somabhai Patel of the BJP in Gujarat follow closely. With over Rs. 400 crore, Parag Shah and Mangalprabhat Lodha, both from the BJP, are the richest MLAs from Maharashtra by a wide margin.

Chart 4

The chart shows the assets of individual MLAs in ₹ crore as declared in the latest State elections. (Red cross) indicates BJP, (blue cross) indicates INC.

rebecca.varghese@thehindu.co.in, nihalani.j@thehindu.co.in and vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in

Source: Association for Democratic Reform

