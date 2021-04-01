Data | Magnificent Mithali: Breaking down Mithali Raj's international career

01 April 2021 20:27 IST

Since her debut in 1999, Mithali has scored 10,125 international runs. England’s Charlotte Edwards (10,273) is the only other player to have crossed 10,000 international runs

Batting giant Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman and the second woman player to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. She achieved the feat during the third ODI in the recently concluded India-South Africa series. In a career spanning 22 years, Mithali has been one of India’s most prolific batters, particularly in One Day Internationals. She has scored the most runs in the world in the format and is among the few batters to have an average over 50.

Going strong

The chart plots the total active years of a player against the total runs she has scored across formats. Since her debut in 1999, Mithali has scored 10,125 international runs. England’s Charlotte Edwards (10,273) is the only other player to have crossed 10,000 international runs.

An ODI legend

The chart plots the total runs scored by a player in ODIs against her ODI batting average. Only players with over 200 runs have been plotted. The larger the circle, the more the matches played. With 7,098 runs, Mithali is the top run-getter. Her average of 51.06 is also among the highest.

Milestone count

The chart plots the number of 100+ scores by a player against her 50+ scores in ODIs. With 55 half centuries, Mithali is the only one with more than 50 half centuries. She also has seven centuries to her name, the joint fifth-highest among all players.

Staying till the end

Mithali remained ‘not out’ in 54 of the 214 ODI matches she played, the highest number in the format. In the 20 innings she scored 75 or above, she was dismissed only in five. In the seven innings she went past 100, she remained unbeaten in six.

Source: ESPN cricinfo

