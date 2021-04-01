Data | Magnificent Mithali: Breaking down Mithali Raj's international career

Since her debut in 1999, Mithali has scored 10,125 international runs. England’s Charlotte Edwards (10,273) is the only other player to have crossed 10,000 international runs

Batting giant Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman and the second woman player to score 10,000 runs in international cricket across all formats. She achieved the feat during the third ODI in the recently concluded India-South Africa series. In a career spanning 22 years, Mithali has been one of India’s most prolific batters, particularly in One Day Internationals. She has scored the most runs in the world in the format and is among the few batters to have an average over 50.

Going strong

The chart plots the total active years of a player against the total runs she has scored across formats. Since her debut in 1999, Mithali has scored 10,125 international runs. England’s Charlotte Edwards (10,273) is the only other player to have crossed 10,000 international runs.