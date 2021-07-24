Data | Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 doses administered so far

24 July 2021 18:20 IST

Due to wide disparity in vaccine supply, of the 52 countries in Africa, 38 have given at least one dose to <5% of population

Low-income countries have received only 0.27% of the COVID-19 doses administered worldwide while high-income countries (30%) and upper-middle-income countries (52%) have acquired more than 80%. Of the 27 nations termed as low-income, 23 are in Africa. Due to this wide disparity in vaccine supply, of the 52 countries in Africa, 38 have given at least one dose to <5% of population. Worryingly, many African countries have recorded a recent uptick in cases, most of which were due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Vaccine inequity

The map shows % the population that has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the chart depicts the share of doses administered across various income groups of countries. While 27% of the global population has received at least one dose, Africa lags with only 3.13% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose.

Advertising

Advertising

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Wide disparities exist in the vaccination drive across various income groups of countries. When the global vaccination drive began, the high-income countries cornered most of the doses in the market, given the aggressive inoculation campaign. After a majority of the population was covered, the upper-middle-income countries dominated the purchase of doses. In contrast, the lower-middle and low-income countries continue to suffer.

Looming threat of Delta variant

The map depicts the biweekly change in COVID-19 infections and the table lists the share of the Delta variant in cases sequenced in select African countries. Africa’s share in global cases has remained low for a large part of the pandemic. However, since June, sharp spikes were recorded across many countries in the continent. For instance, Botswana and Algeria recorded a biweekly growth of 119% and 134% in new cases.

The Delta variant is responsible for the majority of the cases across many countries which maintain recent data. The Delta variant accounts for 100%, 80% and 60% of the cases in Zambia, Botswana and South Africa, respectively.

Observations:

■ South Africa and Tunisia, which have been contributing the most cases in Africa recently, have administered at least one dose to 7.6% and 13.5% of their populations, respectively.

■ Nigeria and Ethiopia, which are highly populated countries, have administered at least one dose to only 1.2% and 1.9% of their populations, respectively.

■ In Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo (370 avg. cases per day at its peak), Burkina Faso, Benin, South Sudan, Madagascar (600 cases/day at its peak) and Mali (207 cases/day), less than 1% of the population has been administered at least one dose.

Source: OurWorldInData, World Bank

Also read: Data | Delta variant drives COVID-19 infection surge in the world