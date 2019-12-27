Data | 'King' Kohli finishes as highest run-scorer in 2019

Virat Kohli scored 2,455 runs this year in all the formats – Tests, ODIs and T20s – combined. That is the highest number of runs scored by any batsman in 2019. Kohli stands out due to his domination in all formats. He is outplaying not only his peers but also many past legends.

Despite a phenomenal average of 54.97, Kohli is the second best active player in the longer format of the game. Steve Smith continues to outperform him. However Kohli is one among the three active players with an average of >50.

In the graphs, + indicates Indian; • indicates non-Indian; red denotes an active player; blue denotes a non-active player.

Tests

image/svg+xml

Kohli continues to outplay most players in the one-day format in terms of average. South Africa's Van Der Dussen and Netherlands' Ryan ten Doeschate have a better average but have played significantly fewer matches.

ODIs

image/svg+xml

In the shortest format of the game, no player, former or active, surpasses him in terms of average. He has also picked up the runs at a strike rate of 138.07

T20Is