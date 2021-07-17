Data | Kharif sowing takes a hit as southwest monsoon stalls

Farm workers engaged in work at a paddy field at Chithali, near Palakkad town, on Saturday. The right and left bank canals of the Malampuzha dam were opened on July 1, 2021. Even though there is rain in other districts, there is a deficit in Palakkad district, which is the largest paddy-growing area in the State. K. K. Mustafah

17 July 2021 13:43 IST

Rainfall during the southwest monsoon reduced sharply in July compared to June, impacting the sowing of major Kharif crops. The deficit in rainfall is high in West Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Gujarat, the Saurashtra and Kutch regions, and Kerala this year and has reduced the area sown by more than 10% until July 9, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The area sown under paddy, coarse cereals, pulses and oilseeds decreased significantly across many States compared to the last five years.

Slow moving

In June 2021, India received 10% more rainfall than the long period average (LPA) due to the southwest monsoon. However, this reduced in the final days of June and early July. As a result, the cumulative rainfall received between June 1 and July 9 was 5% less than the LPA. While the deficit in 2021 was more than 2020 in the considered period, it was still better than 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Region-wise rainfall

A similar trend was observed in most regions across India. Between June 1 and July 9, 2021 (indicated by red), 12 regions received "deficient (-20% to -59% of LPA)" or large deficient (<-60% of LPA)" rainfall as against only seven regions for the same period in 2020 (indicated by dark grey). However, in 2019 (indicated by a light grey), 14 regions received deficient or large deficient rainfall. The chart shows the % deviation of rainfall from the LPA in sub-divisions between June 1 and July 9 in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

State-wise sown area

The table lists the % change in area sown till July 9, 2021 compared to the average area sown in the 2016-2020 period for select States. States, where the area sown in 2021 has decreased compared to the average, are coloured red. For instance, in 11 States, the sown area for paddy this year was lower than the average area between 2016 and 2020. The average area reduced in 10, 9 and 11 States for coarse cereals, pulses, and oilseeds, respectively.

Source: AGRICOOP, CMIE

Also read: Kharif planting lags as monsoon rains taper off