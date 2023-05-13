May 13, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Based on early trends from the Karnataka election results tallied on the Election Commission website, a regional break-up of the election results shows that the Congress party has increased its vote shares across all five regions but has decisively captured three of them. In the Mumbai/Kittur Karnataka and Central Karnataka region especially, the Congress is leading in 40 of the 62 seats with a 44.9% vote share, up by a whopping 6 % points and 20 seats, compared to the 2018 assembly elections, while the BJP’s vote share fell to 39.1% and its seats down by 21 compared to 2018. Clearly, the high-profile defections of leaders such as Jagadish Shetter and Laxman Savadi has helped the Congress breach the Lingayat stronghold of the BJP.

The Congress also managed to fare well in South Karnataka and Malnad region (including the Old Mysuru region) with the party leading in 39 seats - up by 18 compared to 2018 with a 40.4% vote share (up by 6.2 % points), helped largely by the fall in the regional hegemon JD(S)’s vote share (7.5% points), contributing to leads only in 19 seats for the latter. The BJP also did marginally better in this region but it is in line to bag only 12 seats.

The BJP performed strongly in the Coastal Karnataka region (albeit with a total of only 18 seats). The BJP is leading in 14 of these seats with a solid vote share of 49.1%, much higher than its overall 36% share in the State and also trumping the Congress’ 42.7% and leads in four seats. The BJP was also ahead of the Congress in vote share terms in the Bengaluru region (45% vs 41.4%, 16 vs 11 seats).

In overall vote share terms, the Congress had a healthy lead over the BJP - ~43% vs 36% even as the JD(S) has won a 13% share, down by 5% points since 2018 but enough to lead in 19 seats in South Karnataka and denying the Congress party a landslide in the process.

Table 1 shows the percentage of votes that each party secured in 2023 across regions, and the change in vote share (in % points), compared to the 2018 Assembly election.

Table 2 shows the number of seats that each party secured in 2023 across regions, and the change in seats, compared to the 2018 Assembly election.

This analysis is based on data that shows roughly 33.3% of the votes have been counted and tallied on the ECI website and will be updated over the course of the day.

