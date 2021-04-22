Data | Kancheepuram’s COVID-19 case rate 10 times that of Porbandar, but vaccination rate 14 times lower

22 April 2021 19:32 IST

Rural and semi-rural districts such as Parbhani, Agar Malwa and Durg recorded among the sharpest increases in cases in the last month

There are wide disparities in the COVID-19 vaccination rate among districts. For instance, in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district, about 1,794 doses were administered per 1 lakh people as of April 12, whereas in Gujarat's Porbandar, 25,615 doses were administered per 1 lakh people by the same date. Notably, by April 12, Porbandar had recorded only 135 COVID-19 cases per one lakh people while Kancheepuram had 1,340 cases. Thus, while Kancheepuram's case rate was about 10 times that of Porbandar, its vaccination rate was about 14 times lower than that of Porbandar.

How to read the chart

The chart depicts district-wise doses administered per one lakh population as of April 12, in States where relevant data were available. Each dot represents one district (Mumbai ignored for analysis). The colour of the dot corresponds to the COVID-19 cases per one lakh population as of April 12.

Cases and deaths in districts

In the last one month, while cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru continued to bear the brunt of COVID-19 cases during the second wave, rural and semi-rural districts such as Parbhani, Agar Malwa and Durg recorded among the sharpest increases in cases. Similarly, the sharpest increases in deaths were registered in rural and semi-rural districts such as Surendranagar, Una, Nanded and Dhamtari. However, in terms of the absolute number of fatalities, cities continued to dominate.

How to read the maps

In both the maps, each circle corresponds to one district. In the first map, the size of the circle corresponds to the new cases recorded in the March 18-April 18 period. The bigger the circle, the more the cases in that period. The colour of the circle corresponds to the % rise in cases in that period. In the second map, the size of the circle corresponds to the new deaths registered in the March 18-April 18 period. The bigger the circle, the more the deaths in that period. The colour of the circle corresponds to the % rise in deaths in that period.

District wise cases

The figures indicate the % rise in cases in the period.

District wise deaths

The figures indicate the % rise in deaths in the period.

